Blake Shelton Admits He Drives the 'Orange Kubota' When He's Feeling Sad

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the music industry’s most popular couples. The husband and wife duo often gush about the other on social media. Lately, the couple are rumored to be in a rut in their marriage. Recently, Shelton spent time away from his family and was out of the country to focus on his game show ‘Barmageddon.’ After returning home, the duo even announced their song, Purple Irises. Nonetheless, his new post on Instagram expressing his sadness has sparked concern among his massive fan base.

Per The U.S. Sun, Shelton shared a rather sorrowful video of him singing on Instagram. The country music singing sensation was aboard an orange Kubota tractor, singing nonchalantly while admiring the view around him. Just as he was flaunting the lush scenery, the camera switches to a sullen-looking Shelton.

He then sang, “When I feel sad, you know I’ve cracked the code-a!” He continued to explain the reason behind suddenly taking to the road on his Kubota. Shelton melodiously said, “I take a little ride in my new Kubota.” The song seemingly echoed his thoughts. However, it begged the question: What could Shelton be sad about?

Moreover, Why was he riding all alone and wasn’t with his wife Stefani if he was feeling this way? Well, he hasn’t said much about it. What remains quizzical is the timing of his post. - just after Shelton’s alleged admission of feeling sad, Stefani shared a picture on her Instagram Story. Stefani appeared to be in the middle of creating something exciting and new. However, she shared a picture of herself ‘praying’ all alone in front of the microphone, donning a similar expression as her husband.

This does make one wonder about whether or not the couple have been having trouble in paradise. For the moment, both parties remain mum on the subject and have refrain from commenting on their relationship.

While speculations of their alleged rocky marriage continue to brew, Stefani might be subtly shutting down rumors. In a separate post on Instagram, she gave her followers a sneak peek into the making of her new song that she recorded with Shelton. In a confessional, Stefani described the intent behind writing the song and why she truly penned it down.

Furthermore, she mentioned her ‘insecurity’ about getting older and ‘not feeling pretty.’ In a nutshell, Stefani’s new song is a raw reflection of her honest thoughts about the journey of life she’s currently on. Her hubby also made a few appearances and was all smiles when he was seen walking beside her, sporting his casual and charming demeanor. Shelton and Stefani’s future might be in question, but for now, they appear to be enchanted and smitten with each other.