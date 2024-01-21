Kylie Jenner is one of the most emanated personalities in the world who built her fame and fortune through The Kardashians. Her presence alongside the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on screen made her soar to exceptional heights in her career. Throughout the many years of being on the reality television series, Jenner has maintained a reputation for being reserved. She seldom discusses her private life with tabloids and genuinely cherishes keeping to herself. Even during her interaction with fans, she exudes confidence, warmth, and humility. Speaking of, recently, some fans recalled their experience of interacting with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

A popular forum on Reddit dedicated to news related to the Kardashian family opened the floor for discussions about their interaction with any member of the aforementioned family. The question read: “Have you ever met a Kardashian/ someone in the circle?” Surprisingly, many came forward with a bunch of experiences and took careful note of her character. The first one narrated Jenner visiting their friend’s joint to grab a bite with her daughter Stormi Webster. As per the user, Jenner was thought to be very “sweet and quiet.”

While she does maintain high decorum in public, she’s very protective of her daughter. The fan claimed that because onlookers had taken pictures of Stormi without her permission, on some occasions Jenner stormed off. But, she’s always been back with a smile on her face. Furthermore, she’s known to “tip fairly well” and oddly, has an “air of sadness around her.” While that last part might leave one to ponder, being a mother and a global icon has its own worries which she may be unable to hide at times.

This wasn’t the only interaction noted by Jenner’s beloved fans as another one claimed to have met not just Jenner but also her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner at their family-owned boutique, DASH in 2010. A final one echoed Jenner’s aforementioned trait of being incredibly sweet. The user recounted their encounter just outside the Mercer Hotel in New York in 2017.

Jenner was reportedly there for her pop-up shop and was running a little late that day. Despite her busy schedule and sea of fans waiting, Jenner was kind enough to stop by for pictures with the fan and have a very brief exchange. The person reminisced saying, “She [Jenner] was nice, I said congrats on her store and she said thank you.” Likewise, numerous comments spoke volumes about Jenner’s noteworthy character and demeanor when she’s out in public.

As mentioned earlier, Jenner prefers living a low-key lifestyle despite the fame she’s amassed over the years. A 2017 article by People discussed her thoughts on living the life of a celebrity where every detail is under the microscope of her admirers. Jenner constantly emphasizes her dislike of being the center of attention. But, she concluded her thoughts with a remark she continues to live by to date. Jenner proclaimed, “The new goal in my life is to just live. I live the most extraordinary life, and I’m very grateful.” What a phenomenal woman!

