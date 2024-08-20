Blake Lively Urged to 'Take Notes' After Julia Roberts’ Thoughtful Comments on DV Resurface

Trigger Warning: This content contains themes of domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Blake Lively recently faced backlash over her promotion of the movie It Ends With Us, which deals with themes of domestic violence. Critics found her approach to discussing the film's sensitive subject matter inappropriate and insensitive. In contrast, a resurfaced interview of Julia Roberts from 1991 has been praised for her thoughtful handling of similar themes; the Pretty Woman star, despite being pressed about hypotheticals, said, "I can't even fathom being in a situation quite that horrible." The internet has, consequently, demanded Lively to 'take notes' from Roberts because of the manner in which the latter approached the interview.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

Many commenters on TikTok, where Roberts' interview clip was shared, expressed admiration for her words, as per Indy 100. @Myrna noted, "she was only 22 years old and already so wise and articulate." @HeyBartender_Texas 💋🥂 commented, "Her tone is on point ✨ it's a serious movie so she's answering with sincerity aka not making jokes." @Caligurl observed, "She's always been next level, emotionally intelligent." @Amberleishae shared, "As someone who has been in those shoes, even though she couldn't fathom it, she completely understood it." Some users on X also responded to the interview video. @Andrea93598023 said, "Send this to Blake..Julia is a real and true actress." Another user, @Sssttepphhh brutally said, "That is why Julia is one of the greatest, and well Blake is not."

Watching Blake Lively, The Plantation Princess, be so flip and cruel about victims of domestic violence is really something.



You could have just learned the names of one or two resources for DV victims and said you'd guide them to those resources. pic.twitter.com/WHiCxLdKQ5 — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) August 14, 2024

For those who haven't watched the video, when asked by interviewer Bobbie Wygant what she would do if she were in a situation comparable to her character in Sleeping with the Enemy, Roberts responded, "It's not in my realms of understanding." When Wygant said that she could 'just fight back,' Roberts responded, "But I think it's a process of manipulation that grows and becomes stronger than that. It's not that cut and dry. I think it's amazingly psychological and very destructive, so I don't think it's quite that simple."

Roberts's interview has over 1.5 million views. It comes after actress Lively faced backlash from social media users. It is because she asked fans to 'bring their flowers' as part of her 'tone-deaf' advertisement for her latest film. People are furious because the movie contains a serious message of domestic violence, and Lively seems to have been portraying and marketing it with a unicorn and rainbow pretty fits and things vibe.

I’ve never seen someone gaslight viewers like Blake Lively is by avoiding mentioning this movie being about domestic violence pic.twitter.com/6k5OLtDcKp — SimplySimone (@simoneumba) August 13, 2024

One 2016 interview released by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa to her YouTube channel has gone particularly viral, with Flaa calling the video "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." In the four-minute video, Flaa interviews Lively and Parker Posey about Woody Allen's film Café Society. The film was released in July 2016, and at the beginning of the video, Flaa congratulated Lively because she was pregnant at the time. Lively responded with 'congrats on your little bump,' despite Flaa not being visibly pregnant, as per The Daily Mail.

DOMESTIC ABUSE: If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.