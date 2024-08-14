Journalist Says ‘Disoriented’ Trump ‘Susceptible to Being Manipulated’ by Conspiracy Theorists

As the political landscape heats up, Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, finds himself under increasing scrutiny and pressure. A recent analysis by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman highlights that Trump, who has long been known for his unconventional and often controversial strategies, may now be more vulnerable than ever to the influence of conspiracy theorists and fringe elements. She said, “Trump is a man of few moves, and so we have seen him make the same ones over and over.”

Haberman, a seasoned observer of Trump’s political maneuvers, noted that Trump’s usual playbook tactics are losing their effectiveness as Vice President Kamala Harris closing in on him in the polls. His recent attempts to undermine Harris by questioning her racial identity and attacking her credibility have backfired. Haberman remarked, “They are trying pretty hard to bait Democrats into a fight about race and it's been something so far that the Harris campaign has not taken the bait on,” as reported by Raw Story.

Look, we caught her with a fake “crowd.” There was nobody there!



Donald Trump Truth Social 12:10 PM EST 08/11/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Kq0xoGngXA — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

Haberman indicated that Trump’s traditional strategies fail, he appears to be more anxious. Haberman added, “He is so disoriented and it has left him pretty susceptible to being manipulated. He has a lot of people around him who either support conspiracy theories or don’t like what they see as the establishment or are critical of certain kinds of Republicans and, when he is feeling cornered, he tends to listen to those people.”

EVERYTHING ABOUT KAMALA IS FAKE!



Donald Trump Truth Social 12:30 PM EST 08/11/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

Haberman explained, “These are moves he makes when he’s under strain or anxiety or uncertainty and he tends to be at his most erratic. The number of people who we have spoken to who just say he seems very on edge is not small.” One striking example of this vulnerability is Trump’s recent obsession with crowd sizes at political events. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Harris’ rallies are poorly attended.

I’m doing really well in the Presidential Race, leading in almost all of the REAL Polls, and this despite the Democrats unprecedentedly changing their Primary Winning Candidate, Sleepy Joe Biden, midstream, with a Candidate, Kamala Harris, who failed to get even a single Primary… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

As per CNN, on Truth Social, he wrote, “Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!... She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror-like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

He falsely alleged and claimed without evidence, “She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake ‘crowds’ at her speeches. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!” However, he was slammed by a Harris Campaign senior adviser, David Plouffe, who wrote, “These are not conspiratorial rantings from the deepest recesses of the internet. The author could have the nuclear codes and be responsible for decisions that will affect us all for decades.”