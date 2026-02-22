Blake Lively Trends Online Over Unflattering Nicknames

Everyone is aware of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama, which began when they worked together on It Ends With Us. Disputes between the two escalated into sexual allegations, smear campaigns, and lawsuits.

However, this has also led to some humorous revelations, particularly Lively’s fondness for nicknames. She has previously called herself “Khaleesi” and claimed she has “dragons,” most likely referring to her powerful friends and connections.

— Seriously WTF

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 BLAKE LIVELY CALLED HERSELF “Khaleesi” from Game of Thrones and basically THREATENED JUSTIN Baldoni with her “dragons” (famous peeps Ryan Reynolds & Taylor Swift… This woman is a delusional pompous menace. pic.twitter.com/mkYQgSqkz1 — Colonel Kurtz -PopCulture/ Politics/ MarilynManson (@colonelkurtz99) January 16, 2025

Not only that, but she also calls her home office “Buckingham Palace” because of all the famous people who visit it, as Baldoni revealed.

According to People, Baldoni said, “She used to call it Buckingham Palace, as she said, because so many celebrities walked through there. I think that was her office in her penthouse apartment, which was the place that Ms. Lively requested all of our meetings be.”

As a result, after Lively faced criticism over her secretive nature, the internet began giving her some nicknames of its own.

The Gossip Girl star is now being called “Snake Lively” online, a nickname that has stuck in part because it rhymes with her name. It also does not help that many believe she has displayed deceptive behavior for a long time.

Snake Lively…I mean Blake Lively, arrives at the courthouse for settlement talks. If she’s smart, she’ll settle. Otherwise, if this goes to court, it could turn into a public humiliation.😎 pic.twitter.com/3jRsB65XYD — Hanz (@fashionistaera) February 11, 2026

Referring to the nickname, an X user commented, “Snake Lively…I mean Blake Lively, arrives at the courthouse for settlement talks.”

Another unfortunate moniker is “Liely,” as critics believe she lied about the allegations against her co-star Baldoni.

Perez Hilton, the gossip blogger, also started a thread on Reddit asking for nickname suggestions and received some creative responses. Users posted suggestions such as “Subpoena Serena,” “Plantation Cherokee Khaleesi,” “Bleh Liely,” “Deposition Diva,” “Flake Lively,” and “Litigious Lively,” among others.

“Litigious Lively” appears to reference the ongoing court battle involving the actress. The dispute has escalated, and both Lively and Baldoni have yet to reach a settlement.

Recently, Lively was also seen attending a court appearance without her usually supportive husband, Ryan Reynolds. This has also fueled rumors about their marriage being in jeopardy.

Giving the people (and the Swifties) what they want: Direct links to the court exhibits containing Taylor Swift’s texts to Blake Lively. Read the texts👇https://t.co/nk2ZCUNJNX pic.twitter.com/rcdfGPF74T — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 21, 2026

Some Redditors have theorized that the reason Reynolds is still with his wife, is because leaving her in such a situation will further damage his reputation. One even commented, “IMO, his reputation might tank even more if he leaves Blake. I think he’s stuck with her and she with him.”