Blake Lively’s ongoing court case with Justin Baldoni is no longer the only thing drawing attention. What has also sparked discussion is that the actress attended a recent hearing without her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

When Lively arrived at court on Feb. 11, observers noted she was alone.

The Gossip Girl star attended a court-mandated settlement conference with Baldoni. The goal was to avoid further litigation, but the meeting reportedly ended without a resolution. Later, Baldoni’s attorney addressed the outcome, saying both sides were unable to reach a settlement. Attorney Bryan Freedman told reporters, “We’re looking forward to it,” referring to the next phase of proceedings.

On the same day, Baldoni was accompanied by his wife, Emily Baldoni, who has previously appeared with him at court for a separate matter. Lively, meanwhile, arrived on her own for the conference.

Lively and Reynolds have faced ongoing public speculation about their marriage amid the legal dispute. While neither has publicly addressed the rumors in detail, Reynolds’ absence at the recent court appearance fueled further online discussion.

Because Ryan Reynolds skipped Blake Lively’s court-mandated settlement conference, some netizens believe he’s done playing the role of supportive husband. https://t.co/hSXcwNUcM2 — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) February 13, 2026

Speculation about Lively and Reynolds’ marriage is not new. Some Reddit users have theorized that the couple remain together because of Reynolds’ financial success. One user wrote, “IMO, his reputation might tank even more if he leaves Blake. I think he’s stuck with her and she with him.”

Another moment that fueled online discussion came when Reynolds did not publicly acknowledge Lively’s birthday on social media.

In August 2025, the The Adam Project star again did not post a birthday tribute to his wife, marking the second consecutive year without a public message. Reynolds remained active on social media at the time, posting about other topics.

Earlier, in May 2025, Lively appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and some viewers noted she was not wearing her wedding ring. The observation prompted further online speculation.

Despite recurring rumors, neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly confirmed or denied claims about trouble in their marriage.

WHERE IS RYAN? 👀

Blake Lively showed up alone on Day 1 of court — while Ryan Reynolds was nowhere to be seen. Now, as Day 2 begins, attention turns to settlement talks w/ Stephanie Jones. ⚖️🔥https://t.co/rC5KfAGKe0 pic.twitter.com/9vKynQ53dg — Popcorned Planet 🍿🌎 (@PopcornedPlanet) February 12, 2026

In any case, her legal battle with Justin Baldoni has kept Blake Lively under scrutiny. The high-profile lawsuit was filed in December 2024 by the actress, who made shocking claims of se**** harassment and an unsafe work environment against Baldoni after they finished touring for their film It Ends With Us.

The latest development is that both actors have refused to reach a settlement, even through mediation. The case is now set to go to trial on May 18, with the possibility of a peaceful settlement still open