Black Woman Set to Receive $17 Million Settlement After Deputies Beat Her ‘Bloody’ and Treated Her as ‘Less Than Human’

A black woman from Sacramento was allegedly forced to face police brutality as her helpless family was forced to watch. The woman is set to receive $17 million in settlement for the horrific incident she allegedly endured.

On August 6, 2020, Nakia Porter and her family were driving to their home in Sacramento from Oakland. Her two daughters, nieces, and father were in the car with her on the day.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Atlanta Black Star, Porter stopped her car on the side of the highway to let her father drive the rest of the way. According to court documents, the woman drove to the end of a dead-end road to switch seats with her father.

Deputy Lisa McDowell approached the family at that moment. The mother of two allegedly told the officer what the situation was when she received a warning from the Deputy. “OK. But get back in the car,” McDowell allegedly told the woman.

A second Deputy named Dalton McCampbell appeared out of the car with a gun, pointing it towards Porter. He warned the woman while informing her that it was a traffic stop and asked her to get back in the car.

Porter, who was doing what she was instructed to do, was left confused when Deputy McCampbell suddenly called to get her detained. Even as the situation escalated, the black woman did not resist the arrest but questioned what was happening.

According to the court documents, the bodycam on the deputies proves the same. “For those that are listening, I am not resisting,” Porter notes as the bodycam continues to record the arrest. “You are not reading me my rights,” she adds.

The lawsuit details how the patrol car dashboard camera shows the cops “brutally beat the mild-mannered, 125-pound, female software engineer and dance teacher to the ground.” According to the lawsuit, the woman was “punched, kicked, kneed” several times.

Nakia Porter powerfully tells her story pic.twitter.com/yYttOIQ3mk — Vanguard News Group (@DavisVanguard) September 15, 2021

Her neck, head, face, and stomach also allegedly took hits. Porter “struggled and prayed for her life” as the alleged abuse continued. The woman recalls going unconscious for about 5 minutes. She shares how she woke up inside the police car. She alleges that she was thrown in there after the deputies dragged her.

Her father was then asked to step out of the car, held at gunpoint, and handcuffed to a Deputy’s car. The three girls who were present in the car were terrified and forced to helplessly watch. According to the lawsuit, the whole ordeal lasted for 30 minutes.

The Deputies’ narration of the incident, on the other hand, doesn’t match Porter’s at all. They claimed that the car that Porter was driving had two different number plates. Allegedly, the front of the Toyota Highlander had a Maryland license plate. The back of the car had a California license plate.

They went on to claim that the woman resisted her arrest and even “lunged forward and tried to break free.” In their depositions and pleadings, they claimed that Porter hit McCampbell in the head and neck.

The lawsuit that the woman filed detailed how she was unable to work after she “went on disability,” due to the “physical and psychological injuries she suffered because of the assault.”

Yasin Almadani, who is Porter’s attorney, shared how the woman and her family will receive $17 million in a settlement with the county. The settlement “is one of the largest in California history for a case of this type,” according to Almadani.

Porter accused the Deputies of treating her and her family as “less than human.” She went on to add how she hopes to see real change after the traumatic experience that she had to go through.