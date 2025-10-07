Air Ambulance Flips on Ground in Sacramento, Leaving Woman Trapped Under Wreckage

Chaos ensued after an air ambulance flipped and crashed in Sacramento last night. The accident led to the shutdown of Highway 50. According to reports, three people were critically hurt. Emergency responders rushed to rescue a woman who was trapped under the wreckage.

According to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Justin Sylvia, a pilot, nurse, and paramedic were in critical condition due to the crash. They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

OMG! A REACH medical helicopter crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, California, reports of multiple victims. – Fire department pic.twitter.com/z5zIuzVikB — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 7, 2025

The incident unfolded at 7 pm on Monday, when the helicopter was heading back from a medical facility. The crash occurred on their way after delivering a patient, so there was no one else onboard except the pilot, nurse, and the paramedic. Although the aircraft crashed right in the center of the highway, luckily no passersby were harmed. The spokesperson from the fire department called it “mind blowing.”

Sylvia said, “People reported that they basically saw the helicopter kind of going down quickly. So all the traffic slowed down.” The woman who was pinned beneath the wreckage was in the most critical condition. The fire department team and the bystanders had to work together to lift the aircraft off her and rescue her. The spokesperson revealed, “It took every ounce of approximately 15 people to move that aircraft up just enough to get her out.”

Wow. Residents here in Sacramento lifted the crashed medical helicopter off of one of the crew members. A local woman was holding a female crew member’s hand begging her not to die. 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/38ZyzADgqd — Jeff Rainforth (@liberty_clarion) October 7, 2025

A witness told KRCR, “I was looking at the moon… and I was like, that’s a pretty full moon. All of a sudden, I saw this helicopter just plummeting out of the sky.” California Highway Patrol said, “We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the REACH crew involved.”

Davi Bychkoviak, a Sacramento resident who also witnessed the incident, reported that he was on the way to his home when he came within feet of the aircraft. The man told Daily Mail that the air ambulance was flying close to the ground right before the crash happened.

“Then just literally, a couple of seconds after, the crash happened, literally five feet next to me,” said Bychkoviak.

“It was pretty scary. There was no explosion; it was just loud, and there was smoke everywhere,” he added. According to the Mirror, Mike Carrillo, a spokesperson for the Valley Division of California Highway Patrol, confirmed that the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed down after the crash. Emergency responders worked on the crash site for a long time before rescuing all three victims.