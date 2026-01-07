Black Woman Gets Falsely Accused of Stealing — Then Roasts Security in Brutal Comeback

Trigger Warning: Mention instances of racial profiling and bullying.

A Black woman in Chicago was witty enough to turn the tables on a security guard who allegedly accused her of shoplifting from Sephora, a popular global luxury beauty retailer selling makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

The woman, who goes by “Thedonrach” on social media, is an aspiring anaesthesiologist who was shopping for perfume when a security guard stopped her and accused her of theft.

He also refused to identify himself and then vanished, leaving her and her sister standing with confused store employees.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, rather than staying silent or scared, Thedonrach immediately called out what she said was racial profiling, and her reaction made people crack up online.

“You all been watching because we’re Black, let’s start there. Why the f— am I stealing s— that’s $35?” she demanded, calling for the surveillance footage to be reviewed.

“I wanna go out with a bang, b—-. I’m gonna steal some s— that’s one hundred plus. If I’m gonna steal, why the f— am I still standing here?” she added.

A Chicago Sephora guard tried to profile a Black customer and instead walked straight into public humiliation.https://t.co/IrdTxcB8la — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) January 7, 2026

“Where are the cameras? Let’s play these cameras back,” she added as she questioned the store staff. When an employee asked her to lower her voice, she escalated, threatening legal action and accusing staff of monitoring her because she was Black.

The woman said that she would not be standing at the Chicago outlet if she had actually stolen anything at all. Later, the security guard returned after reviewing the footage, acknowledged his mistake, and apologized.

But the apology wasn’t enough and the woman was still upset over what she described as public humiliation. Thedonrach followed the guard through the store, making sure she gave a taste of his own medicine.

Aiming at his bald head, Thedonrach brutally roasted him and said, “That’s why you ain’t got no hair now,” she said, “because you stay in people’s business.”

The internet loved it. Commenters on TikTok praised her confidence, humor, and refusal to be intimidated, with many urging her to pursue comedy. One person asked, “Girl, when is your next comedy set?”

“He’s bald and torturing people who have hair!” another user commented. “As I’m watching this video, being all up in their business. She got a point,” a third added.

Meanwhile, in another follow-up video, she explained that the incident triggered memories of a childhood experience in which she and her sister were wrongfully arrested, calling the moment deeply traumatic. “I give people chances,” she said. “But humiliating me in public crossed a line,” she said.

It is sad that even after years of globalization, digitalization and the advanced technology age, classism and race are so deeply rooted in some people’s subconscious minds. From Nelson Mandela fighting against apartheid and the emergence of the “Black Rights Movement,” people of color have always fought for equality.

Even today, incidents like the one mentioned above, remind us that the fight for true equality is far from over, and society must remain vigilant and stand with what is just.