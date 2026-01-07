“Karma Is Real” – Man Insulting and Threatening Black Woman Ends Up Hitting His Wife With SUV

An incident of “instant karma” unfolded in Michigan after a “racist” driver nearly ran over a Black woman. The incident unfolded in a Kroger supermarket parking lot when the man and his wife asked an unidentified Black woman to “go away.” She began recording the altercation after the man allegedly tried to hit her with his car. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, showed the racist man’s wife defending him, saying, “You have nothing against us.”

“He was trying to hit me, and he just said he was going to do something to me,” the Black woman responded. However, the man verbally attacked her with hateful slurs, including calling her a “fat b-tch,” and “ret–ded.” However, viewers were amused to witness how quickly he appeared to receive his karma.

The man’s wife first tried to defend him and then managed to get him back inside their SUV. She was continuing to defend him, saying, “There’s nothing wrong with him.” At that moment, he reversed the Suburban directly toward her. The wife had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Alexander (@desi4018_official)

“Your husband! He’s going to hit you,” the Black woman shouted, warning her before the incident happened. Just when she was making another attempt to defend her husband, the SUV nearly made contact with the body. She backed away in surprise. Viewers pointed out that the husband did not apply the brakes, but the wife only said, “Babe, you just hit me.” Her nonchalant response took viewers by surprise.

The video was shared by a comedian who captioned it, “Sometimes karma just has a sense of humor.” However, many viewers felt like the incident was far from humorous. “That dude did not care who was behind his car. And he didn’t even stop; she had to move out of the way,” one user commented.

Another user pointed out the woman’s nonchalant response. “Babe, you just hit me,’ she says calmly like the psych she is,” they wrote. A third added, “Instant karma is my favorite flavor.”

“This is incredibly embarrassing,” another noted. “Karma is a real one,” echoed another. “She should have bought him a backup camera for Xmas,” suggested one user. “LMAO, now justify the hate, you two,” another commentator wrote.