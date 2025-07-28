Black Texas Candidate Dragged Out After Fiery Call-Out—“Republicans are Terrified of Trump”

A Texas congressional candidate was forcibly removed and arrested during a heated redistricting hearing after criticizing Republican lawmakers’ efforts to redraw the state’s congressional districts in favor of their party.

Isaiah Martin, a University of Houston graduate and Democratic candidate for the now-vacant 18th Congressional District seat, spoke out strongly against the maneuvering by Republicans to secure more seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

During the Thursday hearing of the Texas Committee on Congressional Redistricting in Austin, Martin accused Republicans of being “scared and terrified” of Donald Trump’s influence. He stated bluntly, “Many of you that are Republicans … You guys understand the game. You got to get Trump’s endorsement . That’s the name of the game to be a Republican nowadays.”

Martin condemned the redistricting as a rigged process designed to marginalize Democrats. “The game is rigged. We already know this is the way the situation is going to be,” he asserted to the lawmakers. Highlighting Trump’s role, Martin explained, “Trump told every single one of you that he needs five seats. But there will be a retaliation for that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne ‘Diamond K’ Williams (@thediamondkshow)

Martin also criticized the legislature for ignoring urgent issues facing Texans, including rising property taxes and a struggling economy. “Our economy is wrecked. People cannot find good jobs. We literally have property taxes going up every single year, despite the fact that you Republicans have been in office for nearly 30 straight years,” he said.

His critique extended beyond partisan politics to call attention to real-life consequences in the state. Referring to devastating flooding in north-central Texas that killed nearly 140 people over the July 4 holiday, Martin expressed disappointment that lawmakers were focused on political games rather than the state’s suffering.

In Donald Trump’s America, if you disagree — you are silenced. Shameful. https://t.co/jvT7HOOqTr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 25, 2025

“After one of the worst mass casualty events in our state’s history, you chose to go and gerrymander people out of their seats,” he said bitterly. “That’s what you have chosen to do with your time because you’re scared of Donald Trump.” He accused Republican lawmakers of prioritizing Trump’s endorsement over the needs of their constituents, saying, “You are scared and terrified because you’re seeking an endorsement.”

As Martin continued, his remarks grew more impassioned and confrontational, prompting the hearing’s chairman to attempt to end his speech as his allotted time expired. Martin, refusing to be silenced, yelled that Republican lawmakers had “no shame” for their actions. His microphone was cut off when he refused to stop speaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Chronicle (@houstonchron)

Following this, security quickly intervened, as two large men forcibly dragged Martin from the room, wrestling him to the floor before placing him under arrest. Martin shouted “You should all be ashamed!” and “History will not remember you kindly!” as he was removed, prompting gasps and calls of protest from attendees.

The altercation quickly gained traction on social media, provoking a wide range of reactions. California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the treatment of Martin, writing, “In Donald Trump’s America, if you disagree — you are silenced. Shameful.”

Other social media users lamented the perceived crackdown on free speech. A user on X commented, “This is what a violation of freedom of speech looks like,” while another bluntly stated, “Donald is a coward that doesn’t like when voices oppose him. He doesn’t understand what America is about at all. He is anti American.” Calls to action also emerged, with one user demanding, “Why the f$%k do people just sit there and let people get dragged out and harmed? Get your asses up and DO something!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin)

Critics of the Texas GOP’s redistricting plans argue that the new maps are designed to weaken the state’s Black and Latino voting power, echoing a similar strategy recently upheld by the Florida Supreme Court governor Ron DeSantis.

In Florida, the elimination of a long-standing majority-Black district shifted political power towards Republicans, a move many called a tactic to dilute minority influence. The Associated Press noted that the current Texas maps give Republicans a dominant 20 to 8 advantage over Democrats and will remain in place for the upcoming midterms and beyond, effectively cementing their control.

This controversy highlights how redistricting battles continue to spark intense political and racial tensions nationwide.