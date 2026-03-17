Black Shopper Accused of Theft at Aldi Shows Receipt — Then Gets Escorted Out Anyway

Shopping at a grocery store in Minnesota turned into a confrontation that did not end when the receipt came out. Even though the shopper paid and proved it, she was still pushed out of the store. A video of the Black man’s encounter is now spreading fast.

Wendy B. Blountt recorded the conversation that took place inside an Aldi store in Anoka, Minnesota. She had just finished using a self-checkout when a white employee stopped her. They said only two items had been paid for.

Blountt responded, calmly at first. “Look at how aggressive you guys are in here,” she said in the video. “Did I do something wrong?” The employee told her to show proof. Blountt produced a receipt. That should have been the end of the story. It wasn’t.

Self-checkout disputes are not new. But there are more and more disputes around them, retail groups have noted. This could be because stores try to cut staffing costs, and there isn’t a real person checking the purchases. Customers scan their own goods. But mistakes and suspicions can quickly escalate situations.

🚨ALDI Ramsey, MN Incident Under Review🚨 Video circulating online shows a customer accused of not scanning items at an ALDI in Ramsey, MN despite presenting a receipt showing payment. @AldiUSA The American Freedmen Legal Fund is reviewing the publicly available information… pic.twitter.com/ruxyC3uU4i — American Freedmen Legal Fund (@realAFLF) March 15, 2026

“Let me see the date,” the employee said. They took the receipt from her hand. But something was off in her tone and voice.

Blountt visited the store to buy groceries before a winter storm hit that was moving across the state. Her cart was full. She says she scanned and paid for everything at the kiosk. The employee later admitted that she had not been watching the checkout the whole time. It would cost her.

The situation escalated fast. A manager stepped in to try and deal with the issue. He did not review the items in detail. He did not ask many questions.

“You can just go. You’re good,” he said, according to the video. He brushed past her attempt to explain. Then he moved her cart. Footage shows him pushing it toward the exit. Her purse and wallet were inside it. “C’mon, you’re leaving!” he said. Blountt tried to slow down, but he wasn’t having it.

She asked what she had done wrong. She pointed to the receipt again. “We’ve had a really long day, ” he said. An awkward moment followed. “So because you had a long day, it’s OK for you to accuse people of stealing?” she asked. He never replied directly.

The clip shows that he never gave her a clear answer. The manager just told her he was removing her. And the cart kept moving. She along with it.

RAMSEY, MINNESOTA: New video shows shopper being falsely accused of shoplifting at Aldi and employee caught lying about it!🤦🏾‍♂️ Wendy B was shopping for her kids when an employee comes out from bathroom and falsely accused her of stealing food and other items. pic.twitter.com/swECe1EZWX — Bantu Biso🇺🇸📢🇺🇸 (@4ortunefame) March 17, 2026

“You took my cart, you removed my things, my purse, my items, without my permission… Did I do something wrong?” she said.

The video ended shortly after she is escorted out. But the story doesn’t end there.

It has been viewed millions of times on TikTok and reposted across the social media sphere. The clip shows everything that had happened, not just a fragment. Voices are raised, but Blountt stays focused and in control. No physical struggle between them.

People are outraged after seeing the video. Many say that the employees were racist. Others feel that she should have taken her money and left.

There are more than 2,000 Aldi stores across the United States. The chain is known for smaller stores. They have lower prices, and their self-checkout function is popular. Typically, staff can verify receipts if there is a concern. But it can vary by store.

The footage ends without answers. The groceries are paid for, but the customer is outside.