Black Man Brutally Kills Ukrainian Refugee on Train – Victim’s Family Finally Speaks Out as Chilling Incident Is Caught on Camera

Last month, Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was brutally murdered in public in Charlotte, North Carolina. The whole incident was caught on a camera inside the light-rail train she was on. As shown in the footage, Iryna was randomly and brutally stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who is a repeat offender. Her family has blamed the systemic failure in the city for her death, while also demanding justice.

A spokesperson for the bereaved family said in the statement issued by lawyers, “We are heartbroken beyond words. Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way.”

“No family should have to go through this,” they added in the statement obtained by WSOC-9. Zarutska’s family has strongly blamed the systemic failure for public safety in Charlotte, which led to her being brutally stabbed to death in public.

Brown, who was seen in a mentally deranged state in the video from the train, is known to have schizophrenia. He has been arrested at least 14 times before and was free on cashless bail in January. According to the New York Post, a magistrate released him with just a “written promise” to show up for court. This was despite the fact that Brown has a two-decade-long history of violence and mental illness.

“I think they could have pretty much prevented it then,” lamented Jeremiah, who has the same father as Brown. He shared the same sentiment with the bereaved family, saying that the stabbing would have never occurred had the magistrate judge not set such lax terms.

14 arrests. Still walking free. Iryna Zarutska is dead because someone decided this man’s ‘rehabilitation’ mattered more than public safety. Name the judge. Name the prosecutor. Name the policy. Transparency or this happens again. Justice is apolitical, and necessary. pic.twitter.com/DArUp0Rqoc — Nicole Behnam (@NicoleBehnam) September 9, 2025

Zarutska’s family is now demanding justice for her murder by calling for Brown’s immediate arrest. They also demand that the authorities address the “broader crisis in public safety and systemic failure” in Charlotte.

Decarlos’ brother Jeremiah further warned, “He could do it again. They should still treat him for his mental issues, but there are consequences for his actions.” He emphasized, “I think he should suffer the consequences. I hope for the family impacted by the lady on the train. I hope they get the support they need.”

The video of her ghastly murder shows Zarutska getting on the train and taking a seat in front of Brown. She was completely unaware of what was about to come and kept busy scrolling her phone. Moments later, the bloodthirsty maniac, who was already in a deranged state, unsheathed a pocket knife, stood up, and stabbed the woman’s neck several times.

Iryna’s family has requested the public to refrain from sharing the footage out of respect for her dignity. On Tuesday, the Justice Department hit Brown with federal charges of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, along with local charges.