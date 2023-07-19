Blac Chyna Reveals That She Shares ‘No Bad Blood’ With Khloé Kardashian Over Her Recent ‘Third Parent’ Comment

Blac Chyna, who embarked on her 'new life journey' after getting baptized last year and reverting to her birthname - Angela is making amends with the Kardashians. In a recent episode of the popular reality show - The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian mentioned that she feels like niece Dream's 'third parent' and shares a 'more than an aunt-like bond' with the 6-year-old daughter of her younger brother Rob Kardashian and his ex-Chyna. "It takes a village to raise a child", the Good America founder confessed in the episode. However, Chyna shared no resentment towards Khloé's comment; she exclusively told TMZ, "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity. As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for." She added - "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna 💋 (@blacchyna)

Also Read: Blac Chyna Says She Never Had Any 'Negative' Feelings for Kardashians Despite Suing Them For $100M

According to People, fans immediately slammed the Hulu star for her harsh 'third parent' comment, to which Khloé cleared the air saying that "she loves being part of her nieces and nephews lives" - "It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she wrote on her Instagram story. The reality star had also received severe backlash for helping brother Rob Kardashian plan the upcoming birthday party for Dream. She slammed the haters for twisting the happy occasion - "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."

"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," Kardashian continued. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are All trying to do our best in life. "Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are Loved!! Loved by everyone in our tribe," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Shutting down "‘The Kardashians vs. Chyna’ narrative," Khloé stated, "There really is nothing there anymore." Meanwhile, Dream's mom, Angela, just celebrated ten months of sobriety. She looked stunning in an Instagram Reel of herself with the caption, "Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word (the Bible), healing my mind, body, and soul. My Inner light."

Also Read: Blac Chyna Says 'It's All Love' Between Kardashians and Her a Year After $100 Million Court Trial

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

Page Six reported, in March, Chyna shared that she was 'born again' - "I am ready to get back to Angela [her birth name]. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that and it’s time for a change," she said in the clip. She also revealed about being baptized last year. "I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22 " she announced on Instagram, while concluding - "God is Good."

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Is All Love for Blac Chyna as a Mother of Two Kids: "She's Doing Her Best"

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'More Than an Aunt' to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream

Khloé Kardashian Ignores Blac Chyna's Rule and Shares Pics With Niece Dream on Her Social Media