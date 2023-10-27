Blac Chyna Claims Tyga’s Friends Threw Her Out of His Home After He Started Dating Kylie Jenner

Formerly known as Blac Chyna, Angela White is speaking out about her ex Tyga's relationship with Kylie Jenner. The 35-year-old discussed her 2014 breakup with the now 33-year-old rapper on the most recent edition of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. She said she learned about Tyga and Kylie "the same way everybody else did, the Internet."

Blac Chyna recalls ex Tyga’s ‘betrayal’ with allegedly ‘underage’ Kylie Jenner:



“Me and Kim, we were really good friends. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.” pic.twitter.com/OkJuDGpsmZ — Hotist (@TheHotist) October 26, 2023

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Co-parenting with Travis Scott Son's Name Change, And Plastic Surgery

As reported by People, she said on the podcast, "I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something. Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it." Chyna didn't start taking the claims seriously until Tyga's pals began packing away her possessions. She further added, "It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me outside of his house. Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time. Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment."

🚨LA PHOTO À UN MILLION DE DOLLARS …!



J Cole, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Tyga, Meek Mill and Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner.



Rap Focus #musique pic.twitter.com/i6OjNLVYFO — Paulette Kimuntu Kim (@KimKimuntu) October 23, 2023

Chyna also talked about her bond with Kim Kardashian and added, "That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me and I never really talked about this until today. Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage, and then everybody came at me and started attacking me." She added, "It’s like, nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody, Kim, and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Also Read: Here's How Much Money Kylie Jenner Makes From a Single Instagram Post

Chyna also discussed the rapid development of her relationship with Rob Kardashian following her breakup with Tyga. She added, "What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it’s like, ‘OK, what do y’all want now? It was like, ‘What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?’ And then I started talking to him and I’m like, OK, this guy is actually really cool… we just fell in love and we had Dream." She concluded, "It’s been years. I didn’t come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna 💋 (@blacchyna)

Also Read: Fans See a ‘Pattern’ in Kylie Jenner’s Conduct and Jump to the Conclusion That She Is Pregnant

Photos from Kylie Jenner's 17th birthday party at the home of rapper Tyga surfaced online.TMZ then published a video showing Tyga proposing a shot to Kylie who was still four years under the legal drinking age. They broke up after a long romance and in August's 2017 episode of Life of Kylie on E!, Kylie spoke all about the split. She said, "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond. There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person," per People.

More from Inquisitr

Kardashian Fans Spot Hint About Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Timothee Chalamet in New Teaser

Critics Claim Kylie Jenner Looked 'Unrecognizable' in Photos from Her Bratz Dolls Launch Event