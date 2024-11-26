Bizarre Video Has Everyone Thinking Joe Biden ‘Pooped’ His Pants: "Sitting On An..."

President Joe Biden’s attendance at the 80th-anniversary D-day commemoration in Normandy stirred controversy—and not for his moving speech. A while ago, a brief clip of the 81-year-old president fumbling for his chair ignited a wave of wild speculation and online mockery, with many on the right alleging that Biden had an unfortunate ‘bathroom accident.’ During the ceremony, Biden was seen squatting slightly while reaching behind him for his chair, and social media erupted as right-wing influencers and commentators spun the moment into claims of a wardrobe malfunction.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) amplified the moment, sharing an edited clip with a grimacing emoji and the caption ‘Awkward.’ From there, conservative voices like podcaster Tim Pool and the Hodgetwins took the narrative further, declaring in all caps that, “HE POOPED HOLY SHIT” and "Biden just pooped his diaper," respectively. Another critic remarked, "Pooping or sitting on an invisible chair?" Even Breaking 911, an account with over a million followers, referenced a previous baseless claim about Biden having a ‘bathroom accident’ at the Vatican in 2021, perpetuating the idea that the president was struggling with incontinence. The X account wrote, “Did Biden shit his pants AGAIN?”

Suffice it to say that the damage was done, and the clip transformed into a symbol for critics to question Biden’s fitness for office. Ironically, the ceremony was a moment of historical gravity, with Biden delivering a passionate speech honoring D-Day veterans and warning against authoritarianism. Biden exclaimed, “In their generation, in their hour of trial, the Allied forces of D-Day did their duty… Now the question for us is, in our hour of trial, will we do ours?”

Still, Fox News and other conservative outlets focused on the chair incident to further narratives about Biden’s cognitive decline. Harris Faulkner questioned his mental fitness, while others tied the moment to a Wall Street Journal report alleging Biden 'shows signs of slipping.' Critics, however, slammed the report for relying heavily on Republican sources and offering scant evidence. CNN’s Oliver Darcy highlighted the double standard, pointing out that similar claims about Donald Trump’s mental state rarely accumulated such criticism.

Joe Biden during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office on March 01, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

Back then, amid the frenzy, The View host Whoopi Goldberg emerged as one of Biden’s staunch defenders. Addressing the rumors head-on, Goldberg quipped, "I don't care if he's pooped his pants, I don't care if he can't put a sentence together. Show me he can't do the job, and I'll say, okay, maybe it's time to go... I have poopy days all the time. I step in so much poo, you can't even imagine… If I'm wrong, I'm wrong, but I'm willing to take that shot because, as I said, I'd rather all his teeth fell out and he pooped his pants and he had to roll across the street than choose a man who I know is out to destroy the country that I grew up believing in."