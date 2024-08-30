Donald Trump Had Threatened Joe Biden of Retribution After He ‘Assumes Office’ Again in 2025

Donald Trump cannot wait to settle scores with President Joe Biden. The former president of the United States had sent an open threat to the Democrat and his other political rivals of having his revenge soon after he wins back the White House. On October 25, 2023, Trump attacked his opponents on his Truth Social platform, citing unfair trials. He threatened to take retribution against President Joe Biden and his other political rivals after he “assumes office” again in 2025.

Image Source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell

Back then Trump was in the middle of ninety-one criminal charges across four indictments and a civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. While remaining under a fraud trial, Trump wrote an open threat to people he accuses of the witch hunt against him on his Truth Social, reported Radar Online. Trump wrote, "I will soon be leaving for Crooked Joe Biden's 'Political Opponent Court' in Lower Manhattan." He also called out New York A.G. Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron overseeing his trial in the post. "I have a very partisan and angry Judge, a Corrupt Attorney General, and am not allowed a Jury Trial under the Statute they have chosen to use (for the very first time ever!)."

Image Source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt

Renowned for his boastful attitude, the Republican continued, "The good news, that even the Fake News is seeing, is that the facts are ALL on my side," adding, "I BUILT A GREAT COMPANY, FAR BIGGER & STRONGER THAN ANYONE HAD ASSUMED!" Addressing his trials, he followed it up with a warning to his opponents. "This is a RIGGED TRIAL, right out of a Banana Republic, but sadly, it gives the Republicans the right to do the same thing when we assume office," he threatened. Trump then attacked Biden and his competence as the United States' president. "And remember, Crooked Joe Biden is the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the U.S."

The 2024 presidential hopeful concluded, "VERY FERTILE GROUND THERE, but very bad for our Country," further declaring, "This unfair political Witch Hunt is causing companies to leave New York at a record pace. They don't want this to happen to them!" Trump is currently on trial regarding a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by James. Judge Engoron previously found Trump and his organization falsely inflated his financial assets and net worth to gain favors like insurance and lower interest rates. Meanwhile, President Biden is also facing an impeachment inquiry initiated by House Republicans, claiming the 80-year-old has benefitted from his son's "illegal" foreign businesses.

In June 2023, Trump sent another open threat to Biden in a speech at his golf club in New Jersey. He claimed he was being targeted while addressing his supporters and vowed to take his revenge once he wins back the seat at the Oval Office, reported AP News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jonathan Ernst

"I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of America, Joe Biden, and go after the Biden crime family," he declared. A presidential historian, Lindsay Chervinsky, felt alarmed, "If he did that, it'd be an authoritarian system, the end of a system of laws rather than of one man."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 25, 2023. It has since been updated.