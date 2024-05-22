Bizarre Things That Happened to Eva Longoria at Cannes Including a Fall and Salad Flying off Her Plate

Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria, who attends the Cannes International Film Festival every year, had previously shared with Vogue France that "anything can happen at Cannes." She revealed, "I think everything has happened to me on the red carpet. I have fallen on the red carpet, I have worn a dress backward by accident on the red carpet, I have had dresses not show up and luggage get lost in Cannes, I have been rained down in Cannes, everything. We used to do all the press on the roof, and there was one time during lunch it was so windy the salad blew off my plate. Just totally off. I was eating and it was gone and I thought 'What is happening?' I've lost jewelry on the red carpet, but luckily somebody found it. Everything is possible in Cannes, but I think my greatest memory is just being on the Croisette and feeling the energy of all the people."

But it's not just Cannes. Chaos seems to follow her everywhere. As per The US Sun, earlier this year, while attending the Emilia Perez film premiere, The Young and the Restless actress, suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. As per Instyle, Longoria arrived at the Palais des Festivals wearing a stunning teal gown by Tony Ward Couture, complete with various cutouts and bedazzled embellishments. The dress's sweetheart neckline was accentuated with beaded branches that protruded off her shoulders. Additionally, she donned a pair of straps covered in crystals. An upside-down V-shaped cutout beneath the bust highlighted Longoria's sculpted figure, while a thigh-high split embellished with sparkling fringe was part of the gown's skirt. But, as she stepped on the red carpet, her dress parted just enough to reveal her underwear.

The mishap was, however, overshadowed by Longoria's stunning hair and makeup. She accessorized minimally with a pair of silver platform heels and diamond earrings. Additionally, her dark brunette hair was styled into a ponytail with waves at the front. At the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, which starred Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn, Longoria dazzled in another fashionable look in a glittering, backless Elie Saab halter dress, adorned with exquisite iridescent beading and a rose gold ombré train.

As per Instyle, earlier this month, Longoria expressed her excitement to attend Cannes as an ambassador. “I am proud to partner with L’Oréal Paris to help empower women to embrace risks and pursue their goals without the fear of failure holding them back.” She added, “As a woman, I have experienced the immense sense of pressure to be perfect, but I have found that you have to step out of your comfort zone and become comfortable with hitting a few roadblocks on the journey to success. My hope in sharing my failures in my ‘Worth It Résumé’ is to help women around the world redefine how they view 'success'.”