Bizarre Theory Claims Eminem’s Hit Song Was a Secret Attempt to Protect Rihanna from Diddy

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

In the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged sex crimes, a TikTok user came up with a bizarre theory that suggests that Eminem's hit song The Monster wasn't only a chart-bursting track. But, it saved singer Rihanna from Diddy's influence. Diddy, who's currently awaiting his trial in the sex trafficking scandal, has been previously dissed by Eminem on multiple occasions.

Though many strange theories are floating on the internet, this particular one sounds outlandish. However, it still gained traction online as the TikToker claimed the lyrics of the song were a coded warning to Diddy to back off from Rihanna. For instance, according to the theorist, the lines: I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed/ You're trying to save me/ stop holding your breath suggest Eminem is calling Diddy the monster and to add to the wildness, it was even claimed that Diddy had a tunnel to Rihanna's home (as bizarre as it can be).

eminem having rihanna on “the monster” will always sit right with me !! She ate & left no crumbs. Elite Duo pic.twitter.com/ZkkFCJeTkM — RIHPRINT  (@therihprint) September 30, 2022

In addition, it also claims that RiRi's decision to step away from the music industry and focus on her entrepreneurial venture Fenty Beauty is because she wanted to escape from Diddy's clutches. The entire theory paints Eminem as some kind of a superhero who rescued Rihanna's life and career from 'the monster' Diddy but it is equally crucial to accept that it is nothing but a theory with no substantial proof to the claims. Truth or not, fans have been connecting the dots of the number of times Eminem tried everyone to warn about Puff Daddy and his alleged sexual crimes, through his songs of course. In the wake of Diddy's arrest on September 16, the 52-year-old rapper's other song titled Fuel garnered attention. Its specific lyrics, as fans pointed out, had been hinting towards Diddy's immoral actions long before they became public, per Indy100.

Eminem really just dropped the HARDEST Diddy Diss bar we’ve possibly ever heard ….



Layers on layers 😂😂



I wanna see these other rappers to match this Diddy Diss pic.twitter.com/NGHuYXtFLX — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) July 12, 2024

In one verse, Eminem raps, I'm like a R-A-P-E-R (Yeah)/ Got so many S-As (Huh). Social media went frenzy with the lyrics, saying he intentionally spelt "rapper" with "raper" and shortened "essay" to "SA"- a short form of sexual assault and had been trying to tell people about Diddy's shady businesses. The lyrics that seemed random back then began to make much more sense.

As soon as people realized it, it created a buzz on X, formerly Twitter. A fan, @spiderthenics, was blown away by Eminem's farsightedness, "Fuel is going crazy viral cuz of them Diddy lines damn Eminem ahead of the curve." A second one, @BeautifulTakes, noted, "Funny how quickly it changed. everyone was saying it was a trash bar when it first came out but now he's 'spitting.'"

Eminem is always ten steps ahead of everyone



He always has been. — Kewin (@spiderthenics) September 23, 2024

The Venom singer had always maintained a safe distance from the disgraced music mogul who is facing an onslaught of legal issues in sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and male prostitution, by several victims some of which are reportedly minors.

How come none of yall told me Eminem WENT OFF on Diddy and said he was goin to be arrested on this Fuel Remix, days before it happened? WTH is goin on at Interscope/Aftermath and do they got the drop on the Diddler? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PGu59jpw2d — Scru🇳🇬 (@scrufacejean) September 19, 2024

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)