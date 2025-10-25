Bizarre Reason Bill Clinton Left White House Screening of Independence Day

Bill Clinton once left the White House screening room while watching Independence Day — and the reason is delightfully bizarre. After the White House was blown up in the sci-fi movie, the then President left the theater, as revealed by the movie director.

The throwback has resurfaced as Trump’s demolition of the East Wing draws eerie comparisons to the film’s iconic White House explosion. While the filmmakers were busy doing press for the movie, they were called to do a screening of the movie: “The President would like to screen the movie tonight.”

The two considered the screening room to be not up to the standard, saying it was a former bowling alley. Bill was sitting there with a large popcorn tub to watch the movie.

The beautiful 124-year-old East Wing of The White House, all of which is owned by The United States National Park Service, is being destroyed this week w/o any authorization.

And yes, that includes the demolition of the first family's beloved movie theater, constructed in 1942.



The movie director said, “When we got to the moment the White House blew up, Roland and I were looking at each other going, ‘We’re in the White House watching it blow up.” He further revealed, “Then, who runs out? Bill Clinton!” He returned after one minute, shaking his hands dry to continue the screening.

Emmerich revealed, “In test screenings, a lot of people left right after, and then they immediately came running back. They didn’t pee earlier because they were so into the movie.” This behavior was also seen in people who were super invested in the movie and only got up after this scene to go use the bathroom.

The director and producers started laughing, looking at each other when Clinton exhibited the same behavior. The screening room was opened in 1942 under Franklin D. Roosevelt, which will be turned to rubble soon with bulldozers. Trump’s ballroom construction deemed dismantling the screening theatre necessary.

Many are saddened by the screening room’s demolition, calling it ‘a horror.’ One user pointed out it’s like erasing the history for a new dance hall.

It has also added to the cost of the project, which went from $200 million to $300 million. This has been Trump’s passion project apart from other White House renovations. According to the sources, he may also name the ballroom after himself.