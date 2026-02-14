Bizarre Nicknames Susie Wiles Earned as Donald Trump’s Top Ally

Susie Wiles, a New Jersey native and the current White House chief of staff, began her career in Florida local politics in the 1990s and is the first woman to hold this position.

She has worked meticulously alongside President Donald Trump in his second term, which began in January 2025. Wiles previously worked on several Republican campaigns and is considered a key strategist behind Trump’s reelection in 2024.

Susie Wiles is referred to as the “Ice Maiden,” and honestly, it’s quite an unforgettable nickname. But that’s not the only label she’s picked up as one of the most important members of the MAGA orbit.

According to reports, first, there’s “Susie Trump,” a moniker Trump gave Susie Wiles. He introduced her new nickname in December 2025. Speaking at an event in Pennsylvania, he said, “Do you know Susie Trump? Sometimes referred to as Susie Wiles. Susie Trump. She’s the great chief of staff.”

Although it is unclear whether Trump intentionally added his surname to hers, sources indicate that he regards her as family. After all, Trump’s inner circle has long included a bunch of loyal people. Still, some critics found the nickname uncomfortable.

Popular publication Daily Beast even described it as “incredibly creepy.” Seth Meyers poked fun at the rebrand on his late-night show, joking that Trump was “getting real lazy with the nicknames,” adding, “He used to have bangers like ‘Little Marco’ and ‘Lyin’ Ted,’ and now he’s just giving people his name?”

In his 2024 victory speech, Trump stated that he and his team referred to Wiles as “The Ice Maiden.” The addition of the President’s surname to her nickname suggests the high regard in which he holds her. However, many people considered the nickname “Susie Trump” to be less favorable.

However, Susie Wiles revealed several striking details during her tell-all interview about Donald Trump’s administration from his first and second terms of the presidency.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Wiles spoke about the reality of working with the Trump administration. She also shared her genuine thoughts about Vice President JD Vance and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Susie Wiles noted a common similarity between Donald Trump and her father, the late Pat Summerall, who struggled with alcoholism. She stated that, although Trump is not an alcoholic, his personality exhibits similar traits.

Wiles also described Trump as having the mindset of a “reality star.” She suggested his possible mantra: “There’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Following Trump’s 2024 election win, many Americans saw Susie Wiles for the first time and noted her resemblance to celebrity chef Paula Deen.

The comparison took on a life of its own. “The Daily Show” even aired a segment about the White House chief of staff using photos of Deen, joking that Wiles was “making history as the first Food Network host to land a gig in the White House.”

The network also added humor by concluding with a tongue-in-cheek, “Congratulations, Paula!”

