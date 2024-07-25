Billy Ray Cyrus Exposed as Surprising Audio Reveals Abusive Rant Against Firerose and Miley Cyrus

In a bombshell revelation that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment realm, audio recordings have surfaced capturing country music star Billy Ray Cyrus in a vicious tirade against his estranged wife Firerose, and his daughter Miley Cyrus. The recordings, reportedly obtained during a heated moment backstage, reveal a dark side to the singer, as he unleashes a torrent of abuse that has many questioning his public persona.

Billy Ray Cyrus heard belittling wife Firerose and calling Miley Cyrus a “devil” and “skank” in new audio published by the Daily Mail. https://t.co/DWgF9s1txx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2024

As per OK Magazine, the audio, which Firerose claims is proof of the “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” she endured, paints a troubling picture. In the recordings, Billy Ray is heard berating Firerose for allegedly causing him to be late for a performance. He exclaimed, “If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen. I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are…This would not be happening if you had just shut your f------ mouth. Look what a f------ mess you've made…What a dumb a-- [you are] …'cos you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f----- up…f--- you. You know better than that. F------ idiot.

But the tirade doesn’t stop there. Billy Ray also take aim at his famous daughter Miley. He remarked, “Everyone knows that devil's a s----.” This is especially baffling given their already tumultuous relationship, which Miley herself as alluded to in the past, citing issues of narcissism and control. She noted, "I have a terrible memory because I also inherited the narcissism from my father that I don't know anything about my siblings except for the part that I was doing."

As per Mirror, the audio clips have added weight to Firerose’s previous allegations of systematic isolation and control during their marriage. In a recent interview, she revealed, “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave. If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email. He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,' It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

Adding to the drama, Billy Ray has denied Firerose’s allegations, claiming that she has been trying to manipulate the situation. He has claimed that his ex-wife "begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only two days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.” He has also sought a temporary restraining order against her, accusing her of unauthorized charges on his credit card.