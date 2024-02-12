Doja Cat's Mom Granted Restraining Order Against Son, Claims Singer Was 'Abused' by Him as a Child

Following her shocking abuse allegations in court, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, the mother of Doja Cat, was given a permanent restraining order against her 30-year-old son Raman Dalithando Dlamini for a period of five years. Radar Online, which was able to secure a copy of the court paperwork, reported that the case's hearing took place earlier this week. Dlamini was provided with notice of the hearing, but he did not show up in court. Doja's mother testified at the hearing, and the judge stated that the order would end on January 31, 2029.

In the legal papers, Sawyer stated that her son behaved 'in a very degrading and demeaning' way toward her. She claimed that because of his actions, she felt 'unsafe' and worried about what he would do. She also revealed that Dlamini had 'choked' her and 'threatened to hit me several times.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

“He has made so many comments that are so deeply hurtful and offensive that I feel I have had to block them from memory just to go on day after day,” Sawyer said. “He uses these bullying tactics to manipulate me into giving him more money, more money then what is rational and reasonable. It puts additional stress on me to work so hard, and then he abuses me and it’s hard for me to recover to complete my work tasks.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

The Agora Hills singer's mother told the court, “He has a tendency to bully and threaten in order to get what he wants. In the past, he has verbally and physically abused me, and my daughter who lives with me," while referring to Doja. “He has called us demeaning names, wishing our death over petty matters, and has put his hands around my neck threatening more abuse,” Sawyer said.

Dlamini's mother also stated that she obtained a restraining order against him back in 2017, but it has since expired. As per People, the Kiss Me More singer's brother has been accused of making her feel 'unsafe and traumatized,' breaking her teeth as well as cutting and bruising her numerous times, according to the court documents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Sawyer further claimed that some of the Grammy winner's possessions were stolen and damaged by her son. As per The Cut, after their father, South African dancer and actor Dumisani Dlamini, returned to his own country, Sawyer raised the Paint the Town Red singer and her brother at an ashram in Los Angeles. Doja has stated that she doesn't speak with her father and that she only sees her mother. Doja revealed to Rolling Stone in 2021 that Dlamini teased her for not having many black friends when she was a child. Dlamini had 'behavioral issues' that 'took up a lot of space in that household,' according to Alexis Haines, Doja's childhood babysitter, who also mentioned that 'there may not have been space for [Doja's] feelings.'