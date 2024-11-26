Billie Eilish's Intimate Tattoo That She Said Fans Would 'Never See' Has Been Revealed

Billie Eilish once revealed a tattoo she once vowed fans would never see. In a photo shared by Annabel Zimmer in 2023, the daughter of film composer Hans Zimmer, Eilish was seen lounging in a Miaou bikini top and Versace sunglasses. The photo shows her chest tattoo, her surname 'Eilish,' just visible below the string of her bikini.

Billie Eilish shows chest tattoo for the first time in rare bikini snap pic.twitter.com/AfAulRKFCE — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) June 12, 2023

In November 2020, the What Was I Made For singer told Vanity Fair in a video interview, “I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it.” The tattoo was reportedly done after she won five Grammy Awards in 2020. Rolling Stone in 2021 described it as written in an 'ornate, gothic font' and noted its placement on her chest made it easy to conceal.

Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Image Source: Photo by Cindy Ord / Getty Images)

Eilish has several other tattoos. Her dragon tattoo, slithering up her thigh, was first revealed in her 2021 British Vogue photoshoot and was later shown in an Instagram video. Another of her tattoos is a collection of fairies on her hand, which she referred to as her 'favorite' in an Instagram post. “My most recent one, my sweet little guardian angel fairies, from my favorite childhood book,” she wrote. According to Hello!, she explained that the fairies were inspired by a "little fairy book I had growing up called 'Fairyopolis'.

Billie reveals the rest of her tattoo in her close friends story.



— “Hard & Soft” pic.twitter.com/D6AAEL9j4p — Billie Eilish Society (@BillieSociety) April 4, 2024

Eilish reportedly got her first tattoo following her announcement in 2017, when she assured fans she had no intention of getting any 'face tattoos,' according to Unilad. She said, “The only tattoos I wanna get are the ones that barely anyone can see,” she said. The following year, she shared that she had followed through with her plans and gotten her first tattoo, and by 2021, Eilish revealed she had added two more permanent designs to her collection. During her Vanity Fair interview in 2021, Billie discussed her three tattoos at the time, referring to the surname inked on her chest with the remark, "Yes, I love myself," and describing the dragon as her 'big boy.'

reminding you that billie eilish has a back tattoo pic.twitter.com/5Tb21vhUHI — Kai (@overrheatedd) July 3, 2024

In October 2023, Billie debuted an abstract design tattoo that runs down the center of her back. She gave fans a glimpse of it when she removed her shirt during her performance at Music Midtown on September 16, 2023. She then shared a photo of the complete design on her Instagram.

Billie took off her shirt during her performance of Happier than ever at Music Midtown seemingly revealing her back tattoo. pic.twitter.com/LyMgTjLQ5d — Billie Eilish Society (@BillieSociety) September 17, 2023

While her fans praise her tattoos and changing style, the singer has also faced criticism for it. Last month, Eilish addressed backlash over her changing style in a series of posts. Over a selfie of herself rolling her eyes, she wrote, “Letter to some comments I be seeing sometimes...” She continued, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.”

“And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” Eilish added. She then imitated the comments she frequently receives, writing, “And ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest bla blah... You guys are true idiots,” she said. “LOL I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos.”