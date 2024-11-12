Fans Were Once Horrified at Honey Boo Boo's Instagram Post Featuring Piles of Dirty Dishes

TV sensation Alana Thompson, a.k.a Honey Boo Boo, was called out on Instagram after her post about her updated hairstyle left fans in shock. They noticed a pile of unwashed dishes in the background of her picture that reportedly ruined the aesthetic of the picture for them, reported The Sun.

In the post, Thompson posed to flaunt her new Barbie-style blonde hair-do which she had gotten done by hairstylist Jhanae Coleman. Thompson was wearing a t-shirt featuring beloved characters from The Looney Toons Show. Those perfect blonde curls on her wig were the star of the post, of course, but her nails stood out just as well. With an ombre of peach and pink, plus a touch of sparkle, she passed the vibe checklist for the 'new hair-do' reveal post.

Amid all this, fans flooded her comment section with praise and compliments for her new look. One fan said, "Girl she killed that s**t! You look gorgeous AF!" while another cheered, "OMG, your hair is stunning on you girl!" A third fan called her a "Role model all the way," while another just said, "CUTE."

However, while some fans were admiring how fabulous she looked, others noticed something that didn't quite sit right with them: the pile of dishes in her background towards the top left of her picture. That killed the aesthetic of the picture, according to many fans. Some people were appalled and began to question the 17-year-old's hygiene, commenting on her post with a few negatives.

Still, the reality TV star is known to not be afraid to respond to the backlash she receives for being herself and certainly motivates others to stand up for themselves more often. Previously, she called out a hater live on TikTok for calling her 'trashy' and responded with, "Before you come out here and say some rude a** s***, make sure you say it right - the right way. Because it didn't even make sense." Thompson continued by asking the troll "Why would you watch a show that's trash?" and said she'd 'give it to 'em' if they continued to troll her with hate comments.

While the 17-year-old stands up for herself, this isn't the first time she has been receiving end of a backlash. She received major criticism for her relationship with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell after he was arrested back in March 2023 for being found with an unregistered gun and drugs in his vehicle.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon attend WEtv's premiere fashion event celebrating the return of 'Bridezillas' on March 13, 2019, in New York City. (Image Source: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Effird, came to Thompson's defense by joining her sister in a live rant on TikTok. The two gave trolls and haters a piece of their mind and an earful of foul-mouthed words. From hurling abuses at the cops who arrested Thompson's boyfriend to accusing people of 'supporting men who beat women' the sisters were in unison about their thoughts on the matter. "Y'all's can keep running your little trap trap trap trap. Baby at the end of the day, I'm still gonna make my money," Thompson said, as she continued her aggressive rant, calling out haters for multiple things with a rather sharp choice of words.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.