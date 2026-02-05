Billie Eilish’s Brother Calls Out ‘Powerful White Men’ Amid Backlash Over Singer’s Anti-ICE Grammy Speech

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell share a very close sibling relationship. They are not only siblings but also creative partners, with Finneas co-writing the majority of Billie’s songs.

Finneas is known for defending his sister whenever there is any controversy or debate surrounding her name. So, when “powerful and old white men” went behind the singer on social media after the 2026 Grammys, Finneas jumped in to defend Billie without hesitation.

The songwriter responded to the backlash over Billie’s Grammys speech, especially criticisms from alleged political figures and critics.

Without taking any names, Finneas wrote on Threads, “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech,” he stated before pointing out, “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.”

Finneas took to Instagram Threads to defend his superstar sister and songwriting partner, Billie Eilish, from "very powerful old white men" who are "outraged" about her Grammys acceptance speech.

Finneas did not specify which “white men” did he target in his message, but if noticed, it is mostly MAGA allies scrutinizing Eilish. While he did not mention the singer by name, President Donald Trump, dubbed the 2026 Grammys as “the worst.”

For context, Finneas and Billie Eilish recently walked away with a Grammy each for Best Song and Record at the prestigious awards ceremony. One of the most memorable moments from the evening was Eilish’s speech. The Ocean Eyes singer called out the Trump administration for the ICE takeover across different cities in America.

She also remembered both victims from the fatal Minneapolis shooting: Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. The musician encouraged her fans to keep fighting and protesting until justice is served. She also ended her speech saying, “Erm…F— ICE.”

Right before she concluded her speech, Eilish said something that triggered outrage from many MAGA members online. The singer said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

As mentioned earlier, Eilish experienced immense scrutiny online and drew the ire of political figures like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senator Mike Lee.

The Florida Governor even threw shade at the ‘stolen land’ comment, noting how Eilish’s $14 million California home is located on a land that belonged to the Tongva tribe. He said, “Maybe she should step up and forfeit her Southern California mansion since it is supposedly on stolen land.”

Native Americans are protesting online against the ICE department and expressing that nobody is illegal on the stolen land. pic.twitter.com/GwjSfIe0HJ — Neelotpal Srivastav (@NS_Neelotpal) February 2, 2026

Many others seemed to agree with DeSantis’ remark and questioned Eilish about the same. One user asked, “Why did Billie Eilish purchase a $14 million estate on ‘stolen land?’” A second user responded in a thread, adding, “And spend fortunes securing her bits of stolen land so people can’t illegally enter it…”

A third one stated, “Calling it stolen land while continuing to live there is peak hypocrisy.” Senator Lee also wrote, “Any white person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgment should give his or her land to Native Americans.”

Since defending his sister on the social media platform, neither Finneas nor Billie Eilish has released an official statement addressing the backlash.