Activist Moves To ‘Reclaim’ Billie Eilish’s Mansion After Star Claims She Lives On ‘Stolen Land’

Published on: February 4, 2026 at 12:45 PM ET

Australian provocateur turns Billie Eilish 'stolen land' acknowledgment into a viral challenge over elite virtue signaling.

Billie Eilish is the target of intense backlash after the world learns her mansion sits on 'stolen land.' (Image Source: X, @Mofoman360, @EndWokeness)

An activist has launched a stunt campaign to move into Billie Eilish’s multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion after accusing the pop star of living on “stolen land,” turning the singer’s own Grammys night rhetoric back on her in a move dripping with irony.

Australian activist Drew Pavlou announced this week that he intends to “reclaim” Eilish’s luxury property after the singer used her Grammy Awards speech to acknowledge Indigenous “stolen land” — a familiar ritual among Hollywood elites that critics say often stops at words rather than action.

“I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion,” Pavlou wrote on X on Monday, sharing a link to the now-defunct GoFundMe. “No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here.”

Drew Pavlou shared that the crowdfunding platform deleted his original fundraiser after it raised $3,000 toward his journey. “GOFUNDME DELETED MY BILLIE EILISH FUNDRAISER THIS IS DISGUSTING AND UNFAIR,” Pavlou exclaimed. “I will look at alternative fundraising platforms.”

Pavlou framed his campaign as a direct response to what he called celebrity hypocrisy, arguing that if Billie Eilish truly believes the land her mansion sits on was unjustly taken, then she should have no objection to someone else occupying it.

“I’m launching a campaign to move into Billie Eilish’s LA mansion,” Pavlou said, mocking the singer’s moral posturing. He said the goal was to expose what he described as performative activism embraced by wealthy celebrities who continue to live lavish lifestyles while lecturing the public about historical injustices.

Billie Eilish, one of the richest young stars in the music industry, owns a sprawling, high-end home in Los Angeles purchased for millions — a fact Pavlou seized upon after her remarks acknowledging Native land during the awards ceremony. While the singer has not responded publicly to the activist’s campaign, the incident has quickly gone viral, fueling backlash against what critics see as hollow gestures from the liberal elite.

Pavlou said Eilish’s Grammy speech reflected a broader trend in Hollywood, where stars make sweeping statements about colonialism, inequality, and systemic injustice while enjoying private security, gated communities, and real estate portfolios far out of reach for ordinary Americans.

“If she genuinely believes she’s living on stolen land,” Drew Pavlou said, “then I’m happy to help her give it back. This is an extremely radical viewpoint. She’s essentially arguing that the United States of America should be abolished — that it is an illegitimate nation due to the sins of colonization. Remarkable to see the entire audience at the Grammys stand up to applaud in furious agreement.”

“The center left is disintegrating before our eyes — the entire entertainment industry is apparently in thrall to extremely hardline communist views that call for the abolition of the United States of America,” the Australian activist added.

The campaign includes calls for supporters to pressure Billie Eilish to “practice what she preaches,” a phrase increasingly used to lampoon celebrities who adopt activist language without altering their lifestyles. Pavlou has previously targeted high-profile figures and institutions, positioning himself as a provocateur willing to weaponize elite rhetoric against itself.

Eilish’s Grammy comments were part of a growing trend at award shows, where acknowledgments of Indigenous land have become routine. Critics argue the statements have evolved into empty rituals — applauded by industry peers but disconnected from any meaningful restitution or sacrifice.

The irony has not been lost on observers. Billie Eilish’s mansion, with its expansive grounds and luxury amenities, has become a symbol of the very privilege activists like Pavlou say undercuts celebrity moralizing. Social media reaction has been swift, with users pointing out the contrast between land acknowledgments and continued accumulation of elite wealth.

Pavlou has stressed that his campaign is meant to highlight contradictions rather than to actually occupy the property, though he has challenged Billie Eilish to respond if she believes her words carry weight beyond the stage.

The episode has reignited debate over celebrity activism and whether public figures should be expected to align their personal choices with their political messaging. While Billie Eilish remains silent, the activist’s stunt has already succeeded in reframing her Grammy remarks — not as a moment of awareness, but as a flashpoint in the growing backlash against Hollywood virtue signaling.

 

