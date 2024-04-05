Billie Eilish Stunned Her Fans by Adding All 111 Million of Her Followers to Close Friends on Insta

Adding her whole Instagram following to the 'Close Friends' category was an unexpected decision by Billie Eilish. The singer shocked her 111 million Instagram followers on Thursday, April 4, by adding them to the list and granting them access to more of her private tales. As reported by The Daily Mail, she quickly became popular on Twitter as people expressed their happiness at becoming the Ocean Eyes singer's close friend—at least on Instagram.

Opening Instagram and imagining that I've been added to Billie Eilish's close friends list.🥲



AWW BILLIE EILISH IS COMING 😍 pic.twitter.com/zOyGyaJ5eD — MJ Says (@MJkiMemes) April 4, 2024

One user shared on X, "Wait wtf why am I on Billie Eilish's close friends list on Instagram??? Is this a bug??" A second one added, "Me when I see that I’m on Billie Eilish’s close friends story on Instagram trying to stand out among the other 113 million." A third one commented, "Is anyone else in Billie Eilish’s close friends list on Instagram or have I just got very lucky." A fourth one said, "whoever manages billie eilish's instagram pulled a stunt and put a bunch of randos in her close friends but it's very exciting to see that instead of being quiet and enjoying the freebie, you're all out here advertising it to your followers lmao."

Why am I in Billie Eilish’s close friends list on instagram?????? pic.twitter.com/n7W2J1MI1Y — Dee ☆ 우리⁶🌱 (@kongbub09) April 4, 2024

Eilish, who penned the song of the year What Was I Made For? for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, is promoting her third studio album. Except for the song What Was I Made For? which is among Eilish's 'best vocal performances' ever and one of the 2024 Oscar winners for greatest Original Song, the pop singer's last album, Happier Than Ever, was released more than three years ago. The singer appears to have made a mysterious announcement about a new album with the photo that she shared with her close friends. Eilish shared a story on Instagram that featured her hand in front of an image that seemed to be either an underwater landscape or a starry, blue night sky.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

In her Instagram post from February, Eilish made a prior indication about a third studio album by saying that it had been 'mastered'. Although Eilish's supposed new album hasn't been given a title or track listing, it does have a stunning solid blue backdrop on its profile and cover photographs on several social networking sites, including Instagram and X (previously Twitter). The singer's calculated actions have further increased the anticipation around her much awaited third album, even if information regarding the album's title and track listing is still unknown. Fans have been seeing billboards with weird things printed in blue next to Billie Eilish's emblem cropping up all over the globe since the beginning of April (this week). Since then, a wide range of admirers have seen further signs throughout the globe. By sharing a picture of one of the billboards on her Instagram on Wednesday, Eilish further demonstrated her affiliation with them.