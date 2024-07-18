Bill O’Reilly Reunited With Jon Stewart on ‘The Daily Show’ and Ended Up Discussing About Presidents

Whenever Bill O'Reilly and Jon Stewart come together, it's always an event to watch out for. The two have a long history of engaging in lively debates. However, their exchanges are often marked by humor and playful banter rather than anger. Despite their differing views, they've developed a cordial rapport over the years. O'Reilly always enjoys arguing and discussing politics with Stewart, as reported by HuffPost. Meanwhile, recently, former Fox News host O'Reilly made an appearance on The Daily Show for the first time in a decade with comedian Stewart.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jamie McCarthy

Soon after the interview began, O'Reilly acknowledged that he and Stewart have a history. As reported by Vanity Fair, he said, “I like coming on here, in front of all of your friends out here—and the audience should know, I have no friends here." He added, "If you Google Stewart and I, we are able to disagree, without hating each other. Now, I truly hate him — but I don't show it." Stewart interrupted and said, "But you hold it really well." O'Reilly then said, “That kind of detente where two people look at life differently isn’t rewarded. The haters get the big money, and so that’s what you have, and I think all Americans have got to hold the corporations accountable.”

Moving ahead, O'Reilly claimed that the liberal media was to blame for the hostile political scene in America. He said, “You can’t do anything about the guys in the basement … these conspiratorial nuts, you can’t do anything about that. But you can say to corporations, ‘You better knock this stuff off. You better stop calling people racists and Nazis and this and that.’” On the show, they discussed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. O'Reilly also gave his views about the gunman and his uncertain reasons behind the attack.

HA! Jon Stewart DESTROYED Bill O’Reilly with one simple question:



Stewart: So what did Biden do to create that (inflation) though?



O’Reilly: I don’t know



Exactly! MAGA likes to blame everything on Biden but they can’t even explain why! pic.twitter.com/JVXaF5omXQ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 17, 2024

He said, “We don’t know what caused him to do that — we knew he was a miserable kid who was bullied and all of this stuff ... but we don’t get into, ‘Oh he’s a Republican!’” Stewart pushed back and said, “You and I are both somewhat fossilized practitioners of the rhetorical arts that are confrontational at times, provocative at times. And we made a really spectacular living pushing those envelopes." O'Reilly then incorrectly claimed that President Joe Biden had compared Trump to the Third Reich in an interview with Lester Holt. To this, Stewart replied, “You know he didn’t say that, right? Stop monetizing your anger!”

Meanwhile, Stewart started Tuesday's show by poking fun at conspiracy theories going viral on social media platforms after the tragic incident. However, in a serious moment, he confessed to checking social media after the violent incident. He said, "It’s this pattern I feel like we now have in the country when we hear about a horrific event. You’re on pins and needles in this sort of reverse demographic lottery to make sure that the psychopathic shooter doesn’t belong to one of your teams. And we’re all doing it. We’re all doing it."