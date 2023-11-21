In a recent episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the outspoken host, Bill Maher, did not filter words while discussing the 2024 presidential race, specifically addressing the prospects of President Joe Biden. Maher’s candid conversation with DNC chair Donna Brazile and former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger delved into the ageism debate revolving around Biden’s potential bid for re-election. The segment began with Maher referencing important Democrats like David Axelrod, who suggested that Biden should "get out or get going" in response to concerns about the president's age. Brazile acknowledged the public perception; she asserted, “I believe in a tweet or two and some stuff. Look, people think that Joe Biden is perhaps too old. They’re right.” Leading Maher to quip, "Perhaps?" Maher, famous for his quick wit, didn't shy away from humorously highlighting the age factor, emphasizing, "Don't spill the water, or something might come out of it. You know, everyone ages. Differently."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

As per the sources in Mediaite, Maher then shifted the conversation to his fundamental concern, stating, “But for that argument to have teeth at all, you also have to be the person who can go, Yeah, but this is the case. And I’ve said it before. Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job. And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry,” Despite Brazile’s opinion that ageism is an issue and everyone is different, Maher stuck to his prediction that Biden would face challenges in securing a victory. While agreeing with Biden’s skills and capabilities, Maher distinguished between the ability to do the job and the ability to win the job.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Brazile, while not expressing explicit confidence in a Biden victory, reminded Maher that Biden has defied predictions before. She said, "I do not count out Joe Biden." As per OK Magazine, on a recent episode of his podcast, Club Random with Bill Maher, while talking to conservative political commentator Candace Owens, the 67-year-old said, "I'm just to educate you a little on this. I was saying this for five years when everyone was laughing at me for saying this, that Trump would never concede the election and he would never go away. I was all alone on a raft." As the current frontrunner for the 2024 Democratic nomination, Biden faces competition, especially from former President Donald Trump, who is continuing to be a strong influence in the political arena.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Drew Angerer

Maher's candid assessment of Biden's electoral prospects aligns with his history of making bold predictions, as he recently recalled accurately foreseeing Trump's refusal to concede the election. As the conversation shifted towards potential GOP candidates, Maher speculated on the likelihood of Trump being a significant player in the race.

