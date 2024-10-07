Bill Maher Says 'Cult Leader' Taylor Swift Has the Power to Sway 2024 Elections: "If She Said..."

Bill Maher was taken aback by Taylor Swift's political impact after the pop star endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections. In a recent episode of the Club Random podcast, the political commentator likened Swift to a 'cult leader' who can easily drive her fans to do what she wants them to, and in this case, even garner more support for Harris over Republican candidate Donald Trump.

While speaking with comedian Nikki Glaser, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, Maher remarked, "If she said, 'Vote for Trump,' then he'd win," noting her profound influence on her fans to sway the 2024 elections in Vice President Harris' favor. Glaser responded, "I know, but she didn't, so I'm okay with it. I'm okay with her power, as long as she's on the right side of things."

Meanwhile, Maher also drew parallels between Swift's legion of loyal fans to Trump's MAGA diehards. "Trump, that's a cult, but so is this. It is a cult. Maybe a cult leader can be a source for good and not evil and I think she genuinely is. I have no reason to put her down or desire to," he said while acknowledging her achievements to emerge as the nation's biggest star in the music industry, per Sloan.

Maher also noted that since the time Swift endorsed Harris through an Instagram post, she has successfully directed over 400,000 people to a registration website. "These elections that we have now are so close, razor sharp. Right there, could be the difference," Maher added, saying that the Bad Blood singer's involvement could have serious ramifications on the election results this November.

The 34-year-old pop sensation, who was glued to her screen to watch the 2024 presidential debate, took to her Instagram handle hours after the exchange to publicly endorse the Democratic nominee. She posted a photo of herself holding her cat and alongside, she wrote a lengthy caption that read, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight."

She further wrote, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," citing, "She [Harris] fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

In response, Harris extended her gratitude, saying, "I am very proud to have the support of Taylor Swift. She's an incredible artist. I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right. But we were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year. I am a 49ers fan, but who’s mad at anyone for being loyal to their team?" per Variety.

However, predictably, the former president, who praised Swift in the past for being "beautiful" and talented, was in no mood to mince his words this time and declared "I hate Taylor Swift" after her endorsement for Harris on his Truth Social platform.