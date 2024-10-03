Author Who Dated Vin Diesel and Bill Maher, Says She Was ‘Gifted’ to Diddy After His Split From JLo

Confessions of the Video Vixen author Elisabeth Ovesen has spoken out on the now-viral parties she attended with Sean Diddy Combs. She discussed working at his company in 2001 and being 'given to him as a gift' by other executives in a recent interview pertaining to the rapper. Having spoken with The Daily Beast about being in Diddy's presence in the early 2000s, Ovesen commented on the continuing rumors of his arrest, legal issues, and accusations.

Ovesen told the outlet, "In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive." As they were making their way out of a club in February 2001 at around three in the morning, she said, "Diddy's car pulled up. He asked who I was, and the men spoke for me." The men in question were Ja Rule and Murder Inc. Record head Irv Gotti, according to Ovesen's 2005 biography Vixen. Diddy, at the time just ended his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which had lasted for a few years.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

Having just finished filming Jay-Z's music video for Hey Papi, Ovesen revealed that she saw her opportunity to meet Diddy at the club as a golden one. Next, she proceeded to describe what transpired, stating: "He was like, ‘Send her to my house’. And that was it. I got the order to go to his house, and that was the first time he and I spent time." As Ovesen continued to describe her time spent in Diddy's orbit, she gave a vivid account of one party she attended at the rapper's Miami estate on Star Island.

She revealed that 'group sex in the bathrooms' and 'trays of hors d'oeuvres and drug pills' were reportedly present during the celebration, along with guys in sharp suits and women without tops. She said, "You choose your pill, you take your champagne, and that’s your vibe for the night. It’s f---ing intense. And that was kind of one scene." Behind closed doors, a more sinister picture unfolded, as men brutally oppressed and tormented women. Ovesen said that hearing rumours that Diddy had a 'Freak Off' with his ex-girlfriend Cassie and seeing footage of him assaulting her was upsetting.

She added, "I didn’t watch the whole thing. It was very triggering. And I knew exactly what that was." The narrative went on to say that Diddy allegedly posted the home where the party was held as bail following his September 16 arrest, but that the judge declined his request. Such home and his Miami mother's property were allegedly part of the $50 million bail request, as reported by TMZ. Furthermore, Ovesen said that men's inherent animosity against women is the root of the issue. She added, "Men who hate women, men who hate who they are, who can’t admit to their sexuality, who are pretending to be straight when they’re not. And they hate women because they can’t. They don’t love women. Most of them want to be women, and they can’t, and they hate us. They beat us early and often."

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453