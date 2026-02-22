Bill Maher, 70, Reveals Why He Never Married or Had Children

Marriage is not everyone’s cup of tea, and comedian Bill Maher is one of those people who are certain that they do not want to settle down in life with one person. Maher is unmarried not because he could not find the right person, but because he never understood the appeal of the concept of marriage.

In a June 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Maher discussed his decision after host Howard Stern asked whether his choice not to get married came from the fear that marriage and its subsequent responsibilities would hamper his comedy career.

However, Maher said that worrying about his career was not the reason he chose to remain unmarried. Instead, he said, “That’s not why I never got married.” He then added that while he had been in love before, “I never understood how you could be with the same person just day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.”

Stern, on the other hand, is a family man who has been married since 2008 to Beth Ostrosky. He said that he loved to have a settled life. Maher said that he preferred his own time and enjoyed being on his own. Not being married or having kids has naturally given Maher a lot of time he could spend on himself and his other pursuits, which have ultimately helped his career.

The comedian hosted the ABC show Politically Incorrect from 1993-2002 after which he started Real Time with Bill Maher. His comedy is often political as he is generally identified as a moderate liberal who has vocally criticized a number of policies and agendas of the Republican Party.

Maher’s relationship with President Trump has been rocky, and the two seemed to have very different opinions of each other following their dinner at the White House back in 2025. Maher, who has been a vocal critic of Trump on many occasions, said after the meeting that the President was self-aware and had a sense of humor and hinted at a rather amicable dinner.

Elaborating on the same, Maher said, “Look, I get it. It doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian. It matters who he is on the world stage. I’m just taking it as a positive that this person exists, because everything I’ve ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent, at least on this night with this guy.”

Trump’s threat to ‘take over’ elections is the latest phase in his slow-moving coup – and it’s the most important issue right now. Watch @BillMaher and @GovChristie get real about the president’s damaged ego on #RealTime: https://t.co/NYmKpQy15f pic.twitter.com/OAdXH47l81 — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) February 9, 2026

Trump, however, called the dinner a “total waste of time” and that too a year after the event. On Real Time, Maher recently took a jab at one of Trump’s Truth Social posts talking about a potential deal between Canada and China, which may have triggered the President to talk about the dinner they had.

Trump also said that Maher was “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT” and “had ZERO confidence in himself.” However, he further added that the comedian “seemed to be a nice guy” even though his show has since been “very boring” and “ANTI TRUMP.”

With his strong political opinions and choosing a life of singlehood, Maher continues making headlines for his comedy and his personal choices, which often involve prominent figures, including the president.