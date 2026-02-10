“Bad Attitude” — Bill Maher Rips “Far Left” While Defending Super Bowl Champion

Comedian Bill Maher is speaking out in defense of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and expressing his frustration with what he calls the “far left.”

During a recent conversation on the Feb. 9 episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher expressed his frustration with left-wing Americans who he believes refuse to consider other viewpoints. Maher specifically cited the reaction to a commencement address that Butker gave at Benedictine College (Kan.) in 2024, where the three-time Super Bowl champion stressed the importance of marriage and motherhood.

Butker also criticized then-President Joe Biden for his stance on abortion, as well as how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maher, who said he feels that he and Butker have “nothing in common,” nonetheless defended Butker’s right to share his opinion. However, Maher referenced the comments that Serena and Venus Williams, along with actress Quinta Brunson, made while hosting the 2024 ESPYs.

“And then people got on stage and went like, ‘Everybody here should be happy to be here except for you,’” Maher said. “And they literally pointed him out by name in the crowd. It’s that kind of thing that makes me … hate the far-left assholes who do that and their … bad attitude.”

Butker attended the ESPYs and was in the crowd when Serena commented, “We don’t need you,” when discussing the Chiefs kicker. The audience laughed as Brunson added, “At all. Like, ever.”

The Los Angeles Chargers also mocked Butker in their 2024 NFL schedule release, featuring an image of a Chiefs player wearing Butker’s No. 7, baking, cleaning, and handling flowers in a kitchen.

Despite frequently receiving backlash for his remarks, Butker continued defending himself throughout the 2024 offseason. He made it clear during a press conference that August that he was “coming from a place of love” and stood behind his comments.

“I kind of look at the offseason as a little bit of, you know, maybe five-month period where I can kind of just represent me as Harrison Butker, as a faithful Catholic,” he said. “And then obviously, when it gets to the season, I try to focus as much as I can on football and not being a distraction from the Chiefs.”

At no point did the NFL or Chiefs discipline Butker for his comments. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters in May 2024 that he felt he didn’t need to speak with Butker, nor did he believe his longtime kicker was “speaking ill of women.”

A seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Butker owns a career 88.4% field-goal percentage and has made 93.9% of his extra-point tries. He has made 36-of-40 postseason field-goal attempts and is 67-of-70 on extra points.

Butker went 33-of-38 (86.8%) and 31-of-35 (a career-worst 88.6%) on extra-point tries this season. Only Nick Lowery (1,466) and Jan Stenerud (1,231) have scored more points among Chiefs players than Butker’s 1,122. He turns 31 in July and is playing on a four-year, $25.6 million contract he signed in August 2024.