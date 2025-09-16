Bill Clinton’s ‘Birthday Note’ to Jeffrey Epstein Leaves Hillary Humiliated – Insiders Say ‘The Shame Never Stops’ for Her

After Donald Trump, now Bill Clinton is in hot water for apparently having a cordial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Critics began slamming him after a note, supposedly written by the former POTUS, was released by U.S. lawmakers. In the handwritten letter, Clinton praises Epstein’s “childlike curiosity.”

The note was made public as part of a release from the convict’s notorious 50th “birthday book.” It is a collection that was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003. For the unversed, Maxwell was Jeffrey’s associate and an accomplice to his crimes.

The book, which has now been obtained by the House Oversight Committee, includes some grim drawings, tributes, and photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s close circles. Not a surprise that many of those are politicians, celebrities, and influential business figures. Bill Clinton’s name was also mentioned in the tome. On September 8, it was ultimately made public.

Interestingly, it was the same day that Donald Trump’s entry was also released. The POTUS’ note included the drawing of a woman’s body.

“It’s reassuring, isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible word), and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends,” Bill Clinton’s note said, addressing the late convict.

However, although it was Bill who got an honorable mention in the birthday book, Hillary is the one feeling humiliated. “The shame never stops for Hillary. Each time Epstein’s name resurfaces, she’s dragged back into Bill’s messes” a Democratic source commented about the former FLOTUS.

Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/HDfZEwX2zG — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 9, 2025

Radar Online reports that insiders claim that Hillary Clinton is once again in a situation that she “can never quite escape.”

“It is crushing pressure on her,” added the source. Needless to say, this new release has given both Republicans and Democrats something to talk about. However, Clinton is not the only one who got dragged into the controversy. One of the hot names in Epstein’s alleged “list” is none other than Donald Trump.

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

According to various sources, including Epstein’s brother, the two maintained quite a friendly relationship. The birthday book also revealed Trump‘s gift to the convicted predator. However, the Trump administration claimed it was fake and even filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, which first published the content.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt following the release.