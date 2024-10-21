Bill Clinton Takes a Dig at Donald Trump's Age Despite Being As Old As Him: "I'm Still Younger..."

Donald Trump will become the oldest U.S. president to be elected if he wins the 2024 election scheduled for next month. Many officials and opponents have raised the issue of his age during this campaign, making it a center of attention. Recently, Bill Clinton targeted Trump with an age-related jab after a bizarre moment at a recent town hall where the GOP nominee stopped answering questions; instead, he swayed onstage to various songs for nearly 40 minutes, leading to critics questioning his mental fitness.

Donald Trump holds a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on October 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pennsylvania - (Image Source: Spencer Platt/ Getty Images)

As reported by HuffPost, Clinton thus said, “I’m too old to gild a lily. Heck, I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump. But, the good news for you is, I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth to music.” Clinton, who himself was in the White House from 1993 to 2001, is now 78 years old. Clinton was 46 when he took office and finished his term in 2001 at 54. Trump, who is also 78 now, holds the title of the oldest presidential nominee in history.

Clinton: I'm only two months younger than Donald Trump. But I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth listening to music. And I will not clap offbeat… I am not here running for anything anymore except for my grandchildren's future. pic.twitter.com/u0wbrm0TCd — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

However, Clinton's comments didn’t quite resonate with the Trump supporters. One X user commented, "So Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are ridiculing Trump for swaying to the music. I guess they've lost their moves, or they are out of positive things to say about Kamala." Another person wrote, "But why do you look like you are 30 years older than him?! That explains why you keep reminding people about your age."

So Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are ridiculing Trump for swaying to the music. I guess they've lost their moves, or they are out of positive things to say about Kamala. — lora (@Loralyn28954790) October 19, 2024

Moreover, this wasn’t Clinton’s first jab at Trump’s age. During the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he lightened the mood with a bit of self-deprecating humor about his age before cleverly turning the joke toward Trump. "The only personal vanity that I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump," Clinton said, as reported by USA Today.

But why do you look like you are 30yrs older than him?! That explains why you keep reminding people about your age. — Unbiased Words (@UnbiasedWord) October 18, 2024

Previously, for months, Trump relentlessly painted Joe Biden as a stumbling, out-of-touch leader, too old and unreliable to guide the nation's future. Ironically, the narrative has now reversed, with Kamala Harris and other Democrats turning the age-related critique back onto Trump. For instance, Biden's trusted advisor Anita Dunn said that Trump's vision is not about innovation or development. She claimed that he is rather taking the country back to a time that many Americans would prefer to leave in the past. Similarly, Tim Walz, vice presidential candidate for Harris' campaign, also made fun of Trump's age.

According to Politico, Walz stated that Trump was 'tired,' short on energy, and needed to 'relax' on the weekends. For many of his critics, Trump has been acting more confused recently, with his statements ranging from illogical to completely irrelevant. However, there's also an argument that since many people have always viewed Trump as younger and more energetic than Biden, criticizing him solely based on his age may not be as effective. There’s also concern that focusing too much on Trump’s age could potentially alienate older voters and appear hypocritical for a party that has often stood against age-based criticism.