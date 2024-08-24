Bill Clinton is Rooting for Kamala Harris to Win The Presidential Race For an Unusual Reason

Former President Bill Clinton appeared at the recent Democratic National Convention to support Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago. While endorsing Harris the ex-Prez made a wild claim to back his reason why he would be the happiest to see her as the next POTUS. "I will be so happy when she actually enters the White House as President, because she will break my record as the president who spent the most time at McDonald’s," the ex-POTUS said.

It is to be noted that the incumbent Vice President would work in the fast food giant to pay her school fees. Harris had confessed about her summer job back when she was a college student as she discussed her young days. Clinton who was well known for his love for fast food had also faced severe health constraints. Back in 2004, according to HuffPost, he underwent a quadruple coronary bypass. The former President's family history also warned him of heart-related ailments. Adding further about his eating habits the Democrat shared in 2016, "I might not be around if I hadn’t become vegan. It’s great. The vegan diet is what I like the best. I have more energy. I never clog. For me, the no dairy thing, because I had an allergy, has really helped a lot. And I feel good," as reported by The Hill.

The 42nd President of the U.S.A. shared what his doctor recommended to him considering his tendency to give in to his taste buds. "[My doctor] asked me to eat organic salmon once a week. I do, but I’d just as soon be without it. I like all the Italian stuff. Lasagna, I like the chili enchiladas, they nailed the meat substitute stuff. It used to be when I started this, it was inedible. It’s so much better now," he said as he discussed his choice of a meal when asked by Simply Pure Vegan Cafe owner Stacey Dougan in Las Vegas in 2016 per Politico.

"This is unbelievable. I’d weigh 50 pounds more if I lived here because this looks so good. This is great. A lot better than what I eat," Clinton added while eating nachos made with cashew cheese sauce and vegetable protein during his campaign for his wife and the Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton, in the Sin City back then.

