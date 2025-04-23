‘Bigliest’ Claim Yet? Donald Trump Says ‘No One Has Done More’ for Christianity Than Him Even After Pope’s Passing

The President has done it again! Donald Trump always finds a new way to top himself with something that is unexpected yet somewhat not. It hasn’t even been a week since Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, breaking the hearts of many of his followers across the globe. Now, a clip is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), where the POTUS is seen presenting his biggest blasphemy yet.

If you recall, this was the man who once held a Bible upside down for a photo op, but he had the audacity to say, “Nobody has done more from Christianity” than him. A bold claim that would anger many members of the faithful. But he doesn’t really stop here. Move over Jesus, Moses, and Buddha because the President thinks, “No one has done more for religion of all types than me.”

Trump’s brazen declaration in this 2022 video is now a stirring controversy after he was slammed for a social media post addressing the late pontiff’s funeral, scheduled for April 26. On Truth Social, the President wrote, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. We look forward to being there!” Social media users couldn’t believe that he would include “look forward,” a surprisingly upbeat phrase to use, when the post is associated with the death of a highly-regarded person.

Now, let’s discuss what contributions Trump exactly made to Christianity. His activities for his faith can’t actually be described as far from saintly, no matter what he says. Remember, this is a man who has spent years catering to his evangelical voters, yet continues to live a life filled with the “Seven Deadly Sins.” Greed, Pride, Lust, Gluttony – he at least checks four of them.

Trump: “Nobody has done more for Christianity, no one has done more for religion of all types than me.”🤡 pic.twitter.com/2H8TfIMdF7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 22, 2025

So, where does his bold claim come from? He calls himself a savior of the faith just because he sold a few Bibles. The answer is very likely yes! What’s interesting is that his comment on “doing more for Christianity than anyone else” actually mocks the very essence of the religion. The timing of his video resurfacing couldn’t be more worse. While Trump claims to be the savior, here is a man who has actually done more for his faith than the President could ever.

Pope Francis wasn’t a perfect man, but he lived a life of virtue, embodying compassion and humility. He advocated for the helpless and needy, washed the feet of inmates, and called for mercy toward refugees and migrants. And then there is

R.I.P. Pope Francis, who once washed the feet of refugees from different religions and said: “We are different, we have different cultures and religions, but we are brothers.” His humble Ford Focus rides and refusal of the palace showed a man who truly lived his message. pic.twitter.com/qCwVKpj9X9 — Nicole Behnam (@NicoleBehnam) April 21, 2025

Donald Trump, whose idea of humility is bragging about himself and for compassion, well…What’s more interesting is the Republican leader’s religious credentials are also questionable. Marble Collegiate in Manhattan, his supposed church home, has confirmed that Trump was never an active member, yet he claims Presbyterian devotion. There was one instance where he was asked to quote his favorite Bible verse, but he dodged the question like someone who has never actually read past the first page.

So, his claim to have done more for Christianity just seems like blasphemy and offensive to those like Pope Francis, who have actually followed their faith.