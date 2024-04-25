Big Ed, the Star of ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ Calls off His Wedding to Liz Without Even Alerting Her

90 Days Fiancé star Big Ed created headlines with another bizarre action. The reality television star was set to begin a new chapter of his life with Liz. However, Ed shocked viewers when he decided to call off his wedding without even informing Liz per Page Six. In the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed unexpectedly called off their wedding following a seemingly minor argument over taco pasta that he had prepared. Despite moving to Arkansas and purchasing a house together where Ed has family, it was evident that he was resolute in his decision, leaving Liz devastated.

"I think Liz actually is waiting for me to call her up and say ‘I’m sorry’ like it’s always been. I call, I apologize, OK, and we move on. And that’s how the last 14 breakups have been," he said in a confessional. "I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not going to work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine," the reality star added as he faced the camera according to ET Online.

In her confessional, Liz expressed her dissatisfaction with how Ed handled their argument and recounted waking up the next morning to find her fiancé had left. Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé are aware of the tumultuous journey between Ed and Liz, which included Ed ending their relationship via text on multiple occasions. Additionally, Ed's mother, daughter, and best friend were not supportive of Liz. Despite these challenges, the couple persevered, even after their experience on 90 Day: The Last Resort, as they went for intensive couples therapy.

I think Big Ed means it this time yall #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/3JNZHQgate — 90 bidet fiance 🐀 (@90_Day_Bidet) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, upon stumbling at the news, Liz couldn't believe herself. "Yesterday, I received a text message from our officiant telling me how sorry he was that the wedding was called off. Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me," she said while disclosing her discontentment. "Although we’ve been the best we’ve ever been, we still have our issues, but I don’t think I could have shown this man any more effort, that he means everything to me," she said addressing the issues both were sailing through together when they planned on getting hitched.

I'm tired of Big Ed and his toxic relationship with Liz. I can't believe SHE proposed to HIM. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/XoRtorWoPE — Pam. 🏳️‍🌈 (@mizethat) April 18, 2024

On the other hand, Ed claimed, Liz does not respect him as her partner. "She doesn’t respect me. Liz getting this upset at me for yelling, I was embarrassed. I had built Liz up to be the love of my life to all my family. This is a person I should be able to turn to for love and support and to protect me when I make a mistake. I know if I continue down this path and marry Liz, I’m going to be miserable for the rest of my life, and I don’t want to be divorced. That would be a nightmare," he shared.