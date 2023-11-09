Big Brother Viewers Horrified by Yinrun's Unusual Eating Habits, Predict Her Future on the Show

The latest episode of ITV2’s Big Brother left viewers surprised and appalled at a surprising eating habit displayed by contestant Yinrun during the house’s birthday celebration for Jenkin. As the housemates indulged in a party featuring cake and fast food, including pizza, the cameras captured the 25-year-old dipping a slice of pizza into her cup of tea, much to the shock and confusion of the viewers. Reacting to this peculiar food pairing, fans took to social media, expressing a mix of horror and disbelief over Yinrun’s eating habit. The uncommon behavior was described as “odd” and some viewers went as far as predicting her possible elimination from the show due to this shocking behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Also Read: Tyler Perry Gets Emotional and Breaks Down as Sara Haines Joins Heartfelt Moment On 'The View'

The week in the Big Brother house unraveled with high emotional stakes as tensions between housemates continued to rise. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s episode brought new hurdles as Big Brother revealed, 'In a moment Big Brother will run through some new instated security protocols. If all housemates follow these protocols you will win a luxury shopping budget. If you do not follow the protocols, your economy budget will be downgraded to basic rations. Over the next few hours, housemates will be paired up and take it in turns to complete a shift in the security hut. Throughout the day intruders will attempt to break into the Big Brother house and hack the Big Brother mainframe. Each intruder will have a connection to a housemate.' As per OK, a shopping task experienced loved ones entering the house, but contestants were not allowed to interact with them or even look at them to complete the task. Yinrun’s emotional rollercoaster moment came when her boyfriend, Luke was granted to enter the house. He updated her about her family and expressed his affection, leading to heartwarming moments that touched the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

As per Daily Mail, the drama in the house extended beyond the celebration as Jenkin was embroiled in controversy following his denial to share his birthday cake with Yinrun. Jenkins asserted, You know when you sung Happy Birthday to me? She got me a knife to cut everyone a piece of cake and I went "That's where you're mistaken"'. Social media was buzzing with criticism and demands for Jenkin’s eviction from the house, with many viewers calling his behavior towards Yinrun bullying and demanding the producers take action. Jenkins also exclaimed, 'I just want to say that if my family come here, I don't care about the situation, I will be engaging in conversation with them.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Also Read: Joy Behar's Unexpected Career Pivot at the Age of 81 Leaves 'The View' Fanbse in Awe

As the Big Brother house continued to witness stirring moments and interpersonal clashes, the audience remained captivated by the unfolding drama, eagerly awaiting the next episodes to see how the tensions and relationships within the house would continue to develop. The unique blend of emotion, tension, and unexpected turns kept fans glued to their screens, eager to witness the next chapter in this gripping reality TV saga.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift's New Friend Brittany Mahomes Would 'Love to Set Up' Sophie Turner After Her Divorce

Jimmy Kimmel Talks About This One Habit of Donald Trump's That 'He Can’t Help' Even While Testifying