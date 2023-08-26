‘Big Brother’ Brings Back Pressure Cooker Endurance Competition With a New Twist After Two Decades

In the expansive world of reality TV, Big Brother is a giant in the realm of entertainment. It has a track record of consistently providing heart-pounding moments and memorable competitions. Among these, the 'Big Brother Pressure Cooker Competition' stands out as an iconic event. Its reintroduction in the 25th season has created quite a buzz, particularly among dedicated fans who were enthralled by its debut in Season 6. Julie Chen Moonves' announcement of its return in the 7th episode has only intensified the excitement, raising expectations for what could potentially be the most thrilling season to date. According to Sportskeeda, viewers can look forward to the revival of the competition in episode 10 of the show, scheduled to be broadcast on August 24, 2023.

And that's all for our show tonight, #BB25 fans! You can tune in to see the triumphant return of the HOH pressure cooker comp live on @Paramountplus

According to Distractify, the 'Pressure Cooker' competition was a rarity in the U.S. version of the show, appearing only in Seasons 5 and 6, and it was also featured in Season 1 of the Canadian version of Big Brother. The reason for its infrequent use over the years remains unclear. However, its return for the landmark twenty-fifth season seems fitting. The concept of this competition is straightforward: All housemates, except for the outgoing Head of Household, gather in an outdoor makeshift room enclosed with transparent panels.

Moreover, contestants participating in this challenge are prohibited from sitting down. Inside the glass box, there will also be boxes that may contain either rewards or penalties for the housemates. Importantly, individuals inside the box cannot exit on their own; they must depart in groups of three. This process will persist until only a single contestant remains inside the glass box. The Head of Household (HOH) for that specific week will be determined by the last person standing inside the glass box.

In Big Brother 6, this competition famously lasted over 14 hours, setting a record for the longest competition in the history of the U.S. version of the show. There is some concern that the forthcoming twist might potentially alter the competition's dynamics, possibly shortening its duration or introducing physical elements that would deviate from its fundamental essence. The twist, as revealed, is that contestants will have to compete in complete darkness.

Fans will undoubtedly find this challenge in Season 25 intriguing. In Season 6, participants put forth their utmost effort, reaping both rewards and penalties. Since it's an endurance challenge, the choices contestants make will not only impact them immediately but will have ramifications for the entire week. Likewise, the upcoming Head of Household (HOH) competition featuring the Pressure Cooker will be a multi-hour event, adding an element of drama and rivalry. In addition to all this, Season 25 of Big Brother has already aired seven episodes.

