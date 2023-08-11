All You Need To Know About Previous 24 Winners of ‘Big Brother’ and What They Are Doing Now

The Complete List of All 'Big Brother' Winners to Date, Along With Their Current Pursuits

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Fans Thrilled About 'Survivor' Alum Cirie Fields' Debut on Season 25

Big Brother's much-anticipated season 25 premiere has once again captured viewers' attention by introducing them to a compelling world of strategy, alliances, and conflict. Fans eagerly anticipate the new drama that is certain to keep them on the edge of their seats as the newest batch of houseguests settle into their carefully designed hideaway. Big Brother has produced a wide variety of winners throughout the course of its 24-season history, and each of them has left a lasting impression on the program's notable past.

Since their moment of victory, the winners' trajectories have been very diverse, ranging from strategic masterminds to charismatic underdogs. While some have used their reputation to launch lucrative media professions, others have opted to leave the spotlight and focus on their personal projects.

1. Eddie McGee

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Booted From Show After Using N-Word: “No Tolerance”

In a 2017 interview with Amplitude, Big Brother's first-ever U.S. champion Eddie McGee said that his video audition demonstrated his tenacity after having his leg amputated due to cancer as a young child. Nevertheless, Eddie confessed in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he had never seen a single episode of his season because he found it "terrible" and "boring," despite his victory and cherished place in reality TV history. Big Brother's Season 1, which featured regular airings, viewer-driven eliminations, and winner selection, drew criticism and unfavorable reviews. Nevertheless, after his victory, Eddie continued acting, making appearances in a number of series including The Equalizer, Elementary, and 9-1-1, where he played Jennifer Love Hewitt's therapist.

2. Will Kirby

Also Read: 5 Things to Know About Popular ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Felicia Cannon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Dr. Will Kirby and Mike "Boogie" Malin created the enduring alliance "Chilltown," which had a profound effect on Big Brother. He came back for Big Brother: All Stars in the seventh season of the program. In addition to "Big Brother," Dr. Will also won The Price Is Right, hosted Love Shack, and guest-starred on Dr. 90210. He also worked for Life & Style magazine as a health and beauty reporter. He also appeared as Karales the Bounty Hunter in the Star Wars episode The Book of Boba Fett. Erin Brodie, a fellow reality star and the winner of For Love and Money, married Dr. Will, and the two became parents of two kids together. In 2022, the divorce was legally formalized.

3. Lisa Donahue

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Donahue made cameo appearances on Yes, Dear and Entourage on CBS after winning Big Brother. She boldly recounted her story of having a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with ovarian and cervical cancer in 2017. After winning, Donahue continued her interest in photography and is now a professional photographer in Los Angeles who specializes in capturing emotions. She began a moving photo project during the pandemic called The Quarantine Project, photographing people and families from behind windows. Lisa made history by being the first woman to win a US Big Brother season. She is the second winner overall and the first woman to do so after Will Kirby in the introduction.

4. Jun Song

Image Source: Instagram | @jundishes

Five houseguests, including Song, were caught off guard by the X-Factor season four twist when their ex-partners began competing. She was the Big Brother franchise's first Asian winner. Song admitted in 2022 that she created a "superficial NY banker" character for the show on purpose to avoid becoming a target. Other players advanced because of her clever floating technique. Song relocated to Belgium following her victory, where she maintained a Korean restaurant until 2017. She now works as a single mother raising her son Noah while assisting tech companies with content marketing techniques. She recognizes the value of her victory in terms of representation and how it helped people feel heard and recognized.

5. Drew Daniel

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The native of Ohio, who won Big Brother in 2004, has kept a low profile and avoided using social media. He gained notoriety for taking early control of the house and controversially evicting his showmance, Diane Henry, in order to get to the final two and win the popular TV show. He took the offer to work as a reporter in The Bold and the Beautiful. He pursued an acting career after the show, but news outlet TMZ reported that he was arrested in 2012 for an alleged domestic dispute, as per Insider.

6. Maggie Ausburn

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Maggie Ausburn, an outstanding contestant, and compassionate nurse, exited Big Brother 6 after an impressive run and went back to her normal life. She made her home in Las Vegas, where she had previously resided, got married, and began a family by bringing twins into the world. Maggie chooses a quiet life, concentrating on her family and profession despite her considerable winnings. She is one of the most memorable champions in the history of the competition thanks to her thoughtful gaming, generosity, and persistence. Ausburn has maintained a quiet profile since winning the competition, opting to live a private life away from the spotlight.

7. Mike "Boogie" Malin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Chilltown alliance was reformed in 2006 when viewers voted for returning houseguests from the show's first six seasons, including Mike "Boogie" Malin and Dr. Will Kirby. Malin made a brief comeback to Big Brother in season 14 after playing in another three seasons up until Big Brother 18. He was charged with criminal stalking in 2019 after being detained for threatening Kirby. He was sentenced to two years of probation and more than $23,000 in compensation. He reportedly had his probation revoked in September 2022 after skipping a court date, and that same month he also declared bankruptcy under Chapter 7. Additionally, he was charged with a different DUI in August 2020 and entered a guilty plea in July of the following year. He is currently on Cameo, accepting fan video requests starting at $25.

8. Dick Donato

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Jackson Michie, the season 21 winner in 2019, was astonished when Ovi Kabir, David Alexander, and Kemi Fakunle accused him of bullying and racism. He defended himself by saying that, regardless of ethnicity or gender, he treats everyone with enthusiasm and vigor. He admitted that he needed to focus on taming his aggressive attitude. Donato, on the other hand, was a guy who caused trouble, got into fights, and used his influence over the other housemates. He managed to make it to the final two with his estranged daughter in season eight. Season 13 saw Donato return to the game with his daughter, although he was forced to depart after only six days due to an emergency.

9. Adam Jasinski

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Former Big Brother winner Adam Jasinski encountered legal issues after utilizing his winnings for illicit endeavors. He was detained and given a four-year prison term for tax and narcotics evasion. He changed his life after being released, and he has been sober for 14 years while speaking out against drug and alcohol misuse. He is also the author of the book My Kid's On Drugs, Now What?, a consultant, and a public speaker on these significant issues.

10. Dan Gheesling

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Renowned Big Brother contestant Dan Gheesling won season 10 with the Renegades alliance. In season 14, he made a comeback as a coach and planned the well-known Dan's Funeral. Despite finishing second, he was praised for his tactical play together with Dr. Will Kirby as one of the top performers. Dan, who is now a father of three, keeps busy with books, YouTube series, Twitch streams, and analysis of the latest Big Brother games.

11. Jordan Lloyd

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

The popular Big Brother couple Jeff and Jordan also made appearances on The Amazing Race and Marriage Boot Camp after season 11. Season 13 of Big Brother saw them return, and season 16 of the show saw Jeff pop the question to Jordan. They wed in March 2016 and have two sons together. Although they lost The Amazing Race, people are still fascinated by their love tale. To make sure they were prepared for marriage, they worked on their relationship through Marriage Boot Camp.

12. Hayden Moss

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Valerie Macon

The amazing Big Brother season 12 winner Hayden Moss later made an appearance on Survivor: Blood vs. Water alongside his then-girlfriend Kat Edorsson. In episode 14 of Big Brother, he showed up for a quick appearance. The Brigade, a powerful group that operated surreptitiously and gave Hayden his triumph, helped him defeat Lane Elenburg, the runner-up, 4-3. During his season, well-known players like Rachel Reilly and Britney Haynes made their debut. He is supposedly dating the musician Jamiison right now, per Insider.

13. Rachel Reilly

Image Source: Instagram | @rachelereillyvillegas

She competed twice on Big Brother, winning season 13 and making guest appearances in eight more seasons from 14 to 20. With victories on Celebrity Fear Factor and Snake in the Grass, where she took home $50,000 and $100,000, respectively, her winning streak continued. She's been a regular on The Bold and the Beautiful for twelve years in addition to her career on reality television. Her net worth is reportedly about $1.5 million. On Big Brother season 12, Rachel Reilly first encountered her husband Brendan Villegas, and struggled with being a showmance target. Together, they advanced to the finals of season 13 and Reilly won, taking home a $500,000 reward.

14. Ian Terry

Image Source: Youtube | @EntertainmentTonight

Ian Terry, a Tulane University engineering student, entered Big Brother season 14 with the Coaches Twist. He joined hands with Dan Gheesling and Brittany Haynes to form "The Quack Pack" alliance once the coaches turned into players. Terry and Gheesling advanced to the final two, where Terry received a 6-1 jury decision to win the match. After winning, he finished college, began teaching physics, and in 2019 he started working as a management consultant. In week six of the second Big Brother. All-Stars season in 2020, Terry made a comeback. Terry said he is probably done with Big Brother, feeling the pressure to be too much after playing the game twice. Though he won't completely rule it out, he feels satisfied with his past victory and may not compete again.

15. Andy Herren

Image Source: Instagram | @andyherren

Andy Herren's season of Big Brother garnered attention for the racist behavior of some contestants. But by siding with the majority, Andy was able to avoid the drama and win by making it to the finals. With a 7-2 vote against GinaMarie Zimmerman, he won the match. Herren was a professor while he was a cast member of the program. He returned to teaching for a while after winning and then started a dog-walking business. Herren, who is currently a resident of Chicago, Illinois, is still active on social media, where his quirky and amusing personality gained an impressive following on Twitter and Instagram. He keeps in touch with other BB alumni and utilizes his position to speak out against social injustices. In 2018, he even attended Amanda Zuckerman's bachelorette party.

16. Derrick Levasseur

Image Source: Instagram | @derricklevasseur

In order to avoid suspicion, Derrick Levasseur, a former police sergeant from Rhode Island, entered Big Brother season 16 as parks and recreation coordinator. He used his analytical abilities to profile his roommates and create a solid final two alliance with Cody Calafiore, also known as The Hitmen. In the championship game, he won 7-2 by playing nearly a flawless game. After winning BB16, Derrick gained expertise in a number of true-crime shows, such as Is O.J. Innocent?, Breaking Homicide, and The Missing Evidence. In addition to founding The Break Group, a private investigative and consulting company, he also wrote the book The Undercover Edge in 2018. He also owns Criminal Coffee Company and cohosts a number of podcasts, the most recent of which, Detective Perspective, debuted in July 2023. Derrick is happily married to Jana, with whom he shares two daughters.

17. Steve Moses

Image Source: Instagram |@stevemosessound_

In the Big Brother house, Steve Moses used a low-key approach to avoid attention and eventually defeat Liz Nolan to win the $500,000 prize. He started a branch of a senior care consultancy franchise after the episode and still works there now. Steve expressed happiness with his "invisible edit" on the program when his main alliance and gameplay approach were largely hidden, in an interview with EW. He is yet pleased with himself for maintaining his casual approach and succeeding in the end.

18. Nicole Franzel

Image Source: Instagram | @coconuts_

Three-time Big Brother contestant Nicole Franzel won season 18 and finished third in the 2020 All-Stars season. It was in season 18 that she first met Victor Arroyo, with whom she eventually got married and welcomed their son Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV. The 31st season of The Amazing Race also featured them. Nicole has previously admitted that she is hesitant to come back but recently said that she would love to compete on Big Brother once again, especially with newbies Nicole might get a call if previous HouseGuests return for season 25, even though she previously won one season.

19. Josh Martinez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Gentner

The winner of Big Brother season 19 Josh Martinez surprised everyone in 2017 by defeating Paul Abrahamian. He has since made six appearances on MTV's The Challenge. He will participate in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA, which debuts on August 10, as a social media influencer, reports Insider. Martinez mentioned on the God 101 podcast that he wanted to play the game again since winning Big Brother changed his life. He invested his prize money in rental properties, went on vacation, and helped his parents pay off debt. He wants to play again with a larger prize pool of $750,000.

20. Kaycee Clark

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

The first openly lesbian Big Brother season 20 winner, Kaycee Clark, later made an appearance on MTV's The Challenge. She met her current partner, Nany Carmen González, when they were on the show. Kaycee now mostly travels between Phoenix, Arizona, and San Diego, California, as a fitness advocate. She also takes part in charity work, such as raising money for Give The Kids The World Village, and events like The Dinah, a festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Her dedication to football is evident, as She plays for the San Diego Surge and is a champion for women in sports, working to end the stigma and help female players, per The Things.

21. Jackson Michie

Image Source: Instagram | @ jackson_michie

The Big Brother season 21 winner in 2019 Jackson Michie had a difficult journey. He won against his showmance-turned-partner Holly Allen, but their relationship ended in June 2020. Michie now resides in Nashville, where he married his wife Caitlin in July 2023. Michie confessed in 2021 that he had been struggling with drug addiction while he was a cast member of the program. He uploaded a TikTok video in which he acknowledged his struggles with Xanax, Adderall, and cocaine addiction before entering the Big Brother house. He won Big Brother season 21 despite dealing with addiction recovery and having surgery less than a month before entering the competition, reports People.

22. Cody Calafiore

Image Source: Instgram | @codycalafiore

The Big Brother 16 runner-up Cody Calafiore triumphantly returned in Big Brother 22: All-Stars, defeating Enzo Palumbo to win the $500,000 grand prize with a unanimous 9-0 jury vote in October 2020. He has since made an appearance on the reality series The Traitors and co-hosts the Winner's Circle podcast with a former ally, Derrick Levasseur. Cody has maintained a pretty low profile after winning BB22. In BB16, he had shown impressive competitive abilities by taking three Head of Household and three Power of Veto games. Fans were interested in how he would perform without his clever partner Derrick. Post-BB22, Cody is mostly absent from social media but occasionally posts amusing Instagram Stories with his girlfriend Cristie LaRatta.

23. Xavier Prather

Image Source: Youtube | @EntertainmentTonight

After winning Big Brother 23's $750,000 grand prize with a unanimous vote, Xavier Prather is occupied with interviews and future plans. By leading his all-Black alliance, The Cookout, to the final six, he became the first Black player to win the game, making history. In 2022, Prather also participated in The Challenge: USA on MTV. He recently got engaged, and he plans to use the money he won to save, invest, and support his loved ones. He's taking a break from Big Brother, but he hasn't ruled out returning at some point, per Screen Rant.

24. Taylor Hale

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

As the first Black woman to win the $500,000 grand prize on Big Brother, Taylor Hale made history in 2022. She has been actively seeking a career in the entertainment world ever after her amazing victory. Hale has made headlines for landing a part on the well-known CBS serial series The Bold and the Beautiful. Additionally, her status as a social media influencer has drawn lucrative collaborations, such as one with the well-known company Lay’s. Hale manages to find time to enjoy life away from the spotlight despite her hectic schedule. After Big Brother season 24 ended, she was spotted traveling and enjoying a variety of pastimes in Greece. Hale most recently posted on her Instagram account about her experience going to the F1 Miami Grand Prix, per SportsKeeda.

More from Inquisitr

'Big Brother' Fans Disappointed With 'Boring' First Episode of Season 25: "They’re Running Out of Ideas"

Everything We Know About Reilly Smedley Who Was Chosen to Be 'Big Brother's' First HOH for Season 25