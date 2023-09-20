Cirie Fields, a recognizable face from the world of Survivor, finds herself at the center of both admiration and controversy in the current season of Big Brother 25. Among the social media buzz and conversation, one Big Brother icon has stepped up to protect Cirie against the barrage of BB Twitter criticism. Janelle Pierzina, a four-time Big Brother contestant and two-time All-Star, has defended Cirie.

Cirie, who was also The Traitors season 1 champion, has made waves in Big Brother 25 since her surprising arrival as the 17th houseguest. Her gameplay, which is defined by clever plays and alliances, has garnered her viewers' admiration as well as mistrust. Recent developments, notably a contentious gaslighting incident involving Bowie Jane, have generated a social media firestorm, with some fans even saying that the season is "rigged" for Cirie to win, per Monsters & Critics.

Among the arguments and conversations, however, Pierzina has risen as a voice of reason, advising people not to be hasty in their judgments. Pierzina, whose Big Brother experience parallels Cirie's Survivor experience, has taken to Twitter to express her support for the Survivor graduate. "For some reason BB Twitter has turned its back on Cirie," she wrote in a recent tweet. "Don’t be fickle, she is still one of the greatest of all time and deserves respect. #BB25."

For some reason BB Twitter has turned it’s back on Cirie. Don’t be fickle, she is still one of the greatest of all time and deserves respect. 🥰 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/GTiZC9yVMF — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 17, 2023

Given her long experience in the Big Brother universe, Pierzina's support of Cirie carries a lot of weight. Her four appearances on the program, including two All-Star seasons, have secured her place as one of the franchise's most recognizable individuals. Pierzina's support goes beyond words, as she uploaded a photo of herself with a smiling Cirie, reminding viewers of the kinship that typically develops among contestants in these competitions.

Cirie's son and closest ally in the Big Brother 25 house, Jared Fields, plays an important role in her journey. His presence in the game has created a fascinating dynamic, as he and Cirie work together to overcome the rigors of the Big Brother house. Jared's recent success as Head of Household (HOH) in the Wall competition has strengthened their bond, but it also offers a unique difficulty. With Jared ineligible to play for HOH during the upcoming double eviction, Cirie faces a moment of vulnerability, relying solely on her own abilities and alliances to ensure her survival, reports Screenrant.

Another houseguest, Felicia Cannon, has emerged as a possible disruptor to the Jared-Cirie relationship. She recently created a new alliance to oppose the mother-son duo's strong bond. Other houseguests' notice of their cooperation, even while not completely understanding its nature, highlights Cirie and Jared's strategic prowess. The changing dynamics in the home, on the other hand, have made Cirie a target, with some questioning her loyalty and intentions.

