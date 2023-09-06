'Big Brother' Fans Want This Houseguest Ejected After Apparently Calling Another Player the 'R-Word'

Big Brother fans have been served quite a lot of drama over a few weeks since the new season began. Things just got a lot more interesting on the show after the new episode. The show had only recently evicted a contestant after violating the show’s zero-tolerance policy. However, fans are perplexed and are pondering whether or not another one would bite the dust after breaking the policy once more, reported Toofab.

Earlier last week, contestant Luke Valentine was sent packing before the first official eviction of the show. This was because he ever so casually made an extremely offensive comment about a person of color during a conversation with one of his roommates in the house. This conversation was between Valentine and Jared Fields. However, now it is Survivor alum Cirie Fields’ son Jared who may also face some sort of heat for making a similar comment.

Fans have reportedly caught him red-handed on Live Feeds for saying the ‘R-word’ during Friday’s episode to describe America Lopez. In light of this, he appeared to be remorseful for his actions and even apologized for it. However, fans remain unconvinced and demand fairness and justice in the matter, like in Valentine's case. They believe that just as Valentine was held accountable for his actions, Fields should be no exception, even though his mother is also on the show.

The conversations that took place on Friday were the aftermath of how dynamics are now changing concerning alliances, nominees, and targets. The game is certainly transforming, and each player is playing in their own way, employing a well-thought-out scheme. It got amusing after Jared surprisingly won HOH, which led the production team into a complicated position. His new victory means that he can now overturn the present HOH.

Shortly after he had finished casting his vote of eviction for housemates Cameron and Red, the reality star was spotted engrossed in a conversation with Corey. The two were in the middle of discussing the consequences for either of them if America had succeeded in gaining the power of Veto. It was during this that he casually said the ‘R-word’ Although the slur wasn’t completely caught on tape, it accounts for an admission to contestant Cory Wurtenberger that was cleanly captured on film.

"I don’t think she is the r-word," apologized Jared to Cory in the HOH room. He then appeared to be quite apologetic for his behavior. "I slipped up. I’m sorry about that," claimed the reality star. Then he explained himself and talked about what emotions were going through his head at the time. Obviously, I was angry about it. I’m willing to admit that," said Jared upon careful reflection of his controversial actions. His fate on the show is yet to be determined and will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of the hit reality television show.

