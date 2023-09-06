Felicia Cannon Accidentally Drops Her Microphone Into Toilet Sparking Laughter Riot on ‘Big Brother'

The long-running reality show Big Brother has always been a hotbed of drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists, all meticulously captured by its nearly 95 cameras. However, this season, one contestant is making waves in a way no one saw coming – by repeatedly and inadvertently destroying the show's audio equipment.

Image Source: YouTube | Monsters and Critics

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Fans Want This Houseguest Ejected After Apparently Calling Another Player the 'R-Word'

Felicia Cannon, a contestant on Season 25 of Big Brother, whose knack for clumsiness has resulted in the destruction of not one, not two, but at least three microphones that she's been provided with during her time in the house. According to DECIDER, these hilarious microphone mishaps have provided an unexpected source of comic relief for viewers and fellow housemates alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicia Cannon (@felicia.cannon.9)

The first underwater microphone incident unfolded when Felicia took an unexpected plunge into the hot tub at the house during an outdoor gathering with her fellow cast members. As the audio of the microphone getting submerged played out, one of her co-stars couldn't help but exclaim, "They said no hot tub!" It was a moment that left everyone in stitches, even though it left Felicia without a functioning microphone.

But that was just the beginning. Another mishap occurred when Felicia accidentally dropped her microphone into the toilet while using the restroom. Emerging from the bathroom with a sheepish expression and her skirt slightly disheveled, her co-star Cirie Fields couldn't contain her amusement and exclaimed, "Again!? No, you didn't!" Felicia, realizing the impending consequences, humorously remarked, "They're gonna kill my ass."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Fans Criticize ‘Pressure Cooker’ Challenge for Not Accommodating Matt Klotz

As the humorous exchange continued, Felicia tried to justify her blunder, saying, "It didn't fall all the way… I mean, it did, but I got it real quick." However, Cirie jokingly distanced herself from the microphone-drowning champion, saying, "I can't associate with you anymore," and walked away, leaving Felicia to grapple with her microphone predicament. Reports even suggest that she's managed to ruin five microphones in total. Felicia's unintentional act however has led her to top the charts and gain huge stardom in this season. Multiple microphone replacements are on their way due to the misadventure but comically enough her act has made the house light amidst the draining conversations between the contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Ana Navarro Shares Emotional Tribute Wishing Late Mother on Her 'Heavenly Birthday'

According to TMZ, there have been other instances of Felicia's microphones meeting a watery end that have yet to air on the show. Regardless of the mishaps, one thing is certain – Felicia's unexpected journey in the Big Brother house is providing viewers with a memorable and entertaining season filled with surprises, laughter, and, of course, a fair share of watery escapades. Keep those cameras rolling; Felicia is undoubtedly a star in the making. While viewers are already in love with the clumsy fun aura of Cannon, it would be worth the watch to see who wins this season.

More from Inquisitr

‘Big Brother’ Brings Back Pressure Cooker Endurance Competition With a New Twist After Two Decades

Big Brother 25: Luke Valentine Let Out Racial Slur, Blames Sleep Deprivation and Malnourishment