Big Brother 25: Luke Valentine Let Out Racial Slur, Blames Sleep Deprivation and Malnourishment

Big Brother season 25 contestant Luke Valentine has an excuse for using the N-word around three houseguests, one of whom was Black. Apparently, Valentine was in psychological distress' and meant no insult when blurting out a racial slur on live TV. He took to his Instagram account to explain his "side of the story."

The now-ousted houseguest of the reality TV show sparked outrage when he let out a racial slur while conversing with African-American contestant Jared Fields, along with Hisam Goueli and Cory Wurtrnberger, according to Daily Mail. He said, "We were in the cheese room, n *****!" and immediately covered his mouth with his hand.

The "poor" guy blamed his racism on psychological issues in Big Brother's house. Although he didn't apologize then and there, Valentine expressed regret over what happened after being booted from the house on an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from Cuba.

He explained during the live: "If you watch the clip, it's pretty clear that I had no malice. It's pretty clear that I had no ill intent. It was directed at Cory." Valentine refused to take accountability for his racial behavior and blamed sleep and food. "It was about a week of malnutrition, a week of sleep deprivation. I was getting probably two-and-a-half hours of sleep," he clarified, reported Daily Beast.

He insisted that a 'a slap on the wrist' would've been sufficient punishment for letting out the N-word. Valentine was broadcasting live from Havanna and was smoking a cigar throughout his live video. The sleep deprivation affected him mentally, and it caused him to hurl the racial insult in front of the trio.

He also explained, "You don't really take into account the psychological distress of being under studio lighting 24/7 and not knowing who your friends are or who your enemies are." The BB25 contestant stressed he has been washing dishes for a living. He clarified that he was under intense 'psychological and physical duress.'

There's always - ALWAYS - some lame excuse. You're racist #lukevalentine. It's just that simple. — Swami Sevananda Saraswati Ⓥ (@salutethebeard) August 17, 2023

He was 'just running his mouth' on camera without considering the consequences. As far as regret is concerned, he said, "What happened happened. Do I regret it? Obviously, but I feel like it happened for a reason." Valentine also added that although he understood the offense people took, they'd just shrug it off. Throwing him out of the show was "unfair."

"I am sure that if they'd just gone sailing with it and just said, "Oh, yeah, he slipped up, and he immediately apologized to Jared," people would probably not care." He isn't upset at the production for thrashing him out, but he also believes it wasn't the 'best move.' " Their hands were tied, and they had to make a sacrifice. It is upsetting. I think they made the wrong decision."

He concluded, "The same people who canceled me are trying to cancel [Jared Fields] for the way he looked at Cory and his unique outfit. So, [the backlash] is not gonna stop." Fans, however, didn't take his video too well. An Instagram fan, @tedd.descardes, commented, "Being stressed out is not an excuse to be racist. Are you really this dense?"

Another one, @thaizgu, called out, "Lack of sleep makes you casually say racial slurs, really? That's your best excuse?" TMZ reported he let the word slip and immediately swapped it with "dude" while laughing over it with fellow contestants.

