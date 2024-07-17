Biden Uses Trump Shooting to Demand Assault Weapon Ban, Hints At Kamala Harris' Presidency– Here’s How

Is Joe Biden hinting at Kamala Harris' potential presidency? In the wake of their political rival, Donald Trump's assassination attempt carried out by a 20-year-old gunman who aimed a shot at the former president with a rifle, the POTUS is demanding the assault weapon ban in the United States, citing who could be more capable of controlling gun violence than his running mate Harris.

In his NAACP speech, Biden said VP Harris "could be the president of the United States" while also praising her role as his running mate, "She's not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States." He then referenced Trump's shooting incident to demand that assault weapons need to be outlawed from America, urging, he's done it before and he "will do it again," as per Daily Mail.

Referring to Trump's attack on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Biden continued to seek full control of growing gun violence and deaths in the States, "[The Gun] It was used in the shooting of Donald Trump, just as assault weapons are used to kill so many others, including children. It's time to outlaw them. I did it once and I will do it again."

🚨#BREAKING: Unconfirmed footage shows the possible shooter at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, lying dead on the roof of a nearby building, reportedly killed by U.S. Secret Service agents. pic.twitter.com/lpWJt7NJlF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 13, 2024

The Republican front-runner and Biden's biggest rival in the 2024 presidential race, Trump, was brutally shot above his right ear, leaving it badly injured. He was at his MAGA rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when a "loner" gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired from his rifle in so far what has been presumed an assassination attempt while the motive of the shooter still remains unclear until the FBI further investigates the matter.

Speaking of gun violence in America, Trump's shooting incident is one of the many other unfortunate times when an innocent succumbed to death solely because the killer possessed an arm. The ex-president was no soft target, but it certainly drew attention to a bigger issue where more than half of American adults experience gun attacks, according to a KFF survey.

Gun violence is something Donald Trump thinks we all need to just "get over." That's unconscionable.



The choice is clear: @JoeBiden and I will always fight to keep Americans safe, while Trump will sell out to the gun lobby at the expense of our kids and communities. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 18, 2024

Some 4% of respondents who participated in the survey have been injured in a shooting. In fact, gun violence has been the leading cause of death for kids as young as 19 years old, and according to a congressional report on 'healthcare needs and costs,' medical institutions incur more than $1 billion annually.

To address the issue head-on, POTUS Biden chose Harris to lead the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention in 2023. The former prosecutor and state attorney general was experienced in the matter, making her the perfect choice for the role. Kristine Lucius, a domestic policy aide to Harris, said, "Throughout her career, the vice president has worked tirelessly to protect people from gun violence," as per AP News.

As the head of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, I am proud to announce that all gun dealers must conduct background checks no matter where or how they sell.



This will save lives and keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/5fe3TmUerR — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 11, 2024

As the Biden-Harris run for a second term in the White House in the upcoming 2024 elections, the VP brought the topic of gun violence on one of the campaign trails stressing the dire consequences of it. Throughout her role, she made this issue her top priority, teaming up with Angela Alsobrooks, the Maryland Senate Democratic nominee to mark Gun Violence Awareness Day, and planning to ensure a better background check process before handing over the gun for purchase.