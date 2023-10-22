In response to mounting global security challenges, confidential sources have disclosed that President Joe Biden has asked for a supplemental spending bill of approximately $100 billion from Congress. Adding further to the complex geopolitical situation at the moment, Washington's announcement is set to aid its allies, Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine. Biden's decision is set to pave the way for those who are yet to join the bandwagon of the United States.

According to RadarOnline, this initiative gains urgency in the aftermath of the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, prompting President Biden to expedite a supplemental spending bill. The legislation is designed to extend support to Israel while maintaining assistance to Ukraine, which is currently grappling with a Russian invasion. Against this backdrop, President Biden is on a diplomatic visit to Tel Aviv and Amman, signaling a reaffirmation of U.S. solidarity with Israel during tumultuous times. Recently, the USA also vetoed any cease-fire requests being put before the UN to establish its support for Israel.

Anticipating the imminent request, U.S. Senate leaders expect to receive a comprehensive proposal by the week's end. According to the NY Times, the requested funds cover a full year of financial support, explaining the substantial $100 billion figure.

Although the specifics of the supplemental request remain undisclosed, Senator Ben Cardin, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, acknowledges the possibility of a request as sizable as $100 billion. He expresses optimism regarding bipartisan support, stating, "I think this is our best shot to get it done."

Insiders reveal that Israel has requested an additional $10 billion in aid for the ongoing war against Hamas. Notably, Israel already receives $3.8 billion annually from the U.S. under a 10-year agreement initiated in 2016. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine, invaded by Russian troops since February 2022, has prompted Congress to approve $113 billion in security, humanitarian, and economic assistance. The proposed supplemental bill aligns with sustained efforts to provide crucial support for Ukraine amid persistent challenges.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reaffirms his dedication to securing support for Israel and the broader package. President Biden's administration has diligently crafted the supplemental request over several weeks, reflecting a strategic response to the complex and interconnected global challenges. Top officials from the Biden administration are scheduled to hold a classified briefing for the Senate, focusing on the evolving situation in Israel and Gaza. This underscores the administration's informed decision-making amidst the dynamic geopolitical landscape under constant investigation by the global media.

In a notable development, Senator Bob Menendez, facing charges of acting as an unregistered agent for Egypt, will not attend the classified briefing. Despite the allegations, Menendez, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing, remains a significant figure in the Senate's deliberations on critical foreign policy matters.

