Biden Campaign Mocks Trump in New Clip, Showing Him 'Confused, Wandering Off, and Waving to Nobody'

Biden's campaign is trying its best to counter the claims of Trump's campaign with the Presidential debates nearing. The campaign dropped a compilation of instances where Trump showed signs of forgetfulness. The video captioned, "Here is a montage of Donald Trump getting confused, lost, wandering off, and waving to nobody," is from the tenure of Trump when he was the POTUS.

Netizens showed mixed reactions to the video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) as some supported the Biden-Harris campaign while others called it a desperate attempt. User @MagaMama1776 wrote, "Why don’t you share the truth about Joey? We know the Democrats are panicking trying to come up with the candidate last minute to take his place," questioning the integrity of the campaign. User @MiamiFarmer commented, "There’s a difference between being bored and not knowing where you are…" while taking a jibe at Biden. @KatherineYanov3 chimed in to share critique on American politics and wrote, "You got to be kidding me. Gotta love politics it's so entertaining..."

Here is a montage of Donald Trump getting confused, lost, wandering off, and waving to nobody pic.twitter.com/kkotWobrRh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 20, 2024

User @JerradChristian wrote, "Doesn't even require editing like the Biden videos. Trump's are much easier to put together." Trump supporter @TexicanTrumpian wrote, "Everyone knows Trump is a strong leader. Nice try though." Another user @RichMuny supporting the claim wrote, "LOL at needing a cherry-picked "montage" to try to show anything. Biden looks lost and confused EVERY SINGLE TIME he's in public. Just watch him in real time. No edited montages required!"

He's perpetually confused, delusional, or demented. pic.twitter.com/pRALzjUtTa — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) June 20, 2024

In the recent past, age-related criticism of Biden and Trump has been relevant as several called both the opposing leaders too old to be running to be the President of The United States. In a recent convention in Detroit, the former President took a jibe at Biden and said, "He doesn’t even know what the word ‘inflation’ means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did." He went on to add, as reported by NPR, "Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, a congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much indeed immediately." However, Trump confused the doctor's name, it was Dr. Jackson and not Dr. Johnson.

“We can’t defend our candidates clear mental decline, so we are going to try to deflect to our opponent.” — The Conservative Tank🇺🇸(IFBAP) (@MericanTank) June 20, 2024

The Trump campaign continues to fuel the question of the President's well-being. In the recent Juneteenth celebration, clips of Biden appearing disoriented led to several questioning his sanity in public events. However, the White House has quashed all such claims. According to Daily Mail, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "It's also very insulting to the folks, the viewers who are watching it. And so we believe we have to call that out. We've been calling it cheap fakes. That is something that came directly from the media outlets in calling it that, the fact-checkers calling it that. And so we're certainly going to be really, really clear about that as well. And calling it out from where we are, from where we stand."