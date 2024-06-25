Bianca Censori's Extreme Weightloss Sparks Concern Amid Cracks in Her Marriage with Kanye West

Bianca Censori's physical transformation has been a subject of media scrutiny since she married controversial rapper Kanye West. The Australian architect, who was once an employee at Yeezy, walked down the aisle with him on December 20, 2022, and since then, reports have surfaced of the Praise God rapper's controlling behavior towards his wife.

Her ultra-thin frame during her recent outings caused concern among fans and family who have seen a significant drop in her weight. Her risque outfits are another attention-grabbing detail of her life after marrying West. Among other examples of Censori's skin-revealing ensembles, her latest bandage-like halter suspenders that only covered her nipples made people question her fashion choice, as per Daily Mail.

I am in agreement. Bianca Censoring needs help from someone. This is going to be a bad story one day. And no one helped her. #SaveBiancaCensori — sloane🇺🇦 (@sloane8686) June 21, 2024

Prior to her romance with Ye, she was mostly spotted in black-style athleisure gear, most famously a skin-tight jumpsuit. But her body wasn't so scrawny in those images as she appears to be now. On Friday, June 21, 2024, she was out and about on a dinner date with a male friend at Manko restaurant in Paris, and her racy outfit left little to the imagination.

@BobRuggiero2 expressed concern on X, formerly Twitter, "I don't normally follow celebrity tabloid shit but...Lord somebody needs to help Kanye's wife, #BiancaCensori. Every photo of her looks like she's a sex slave pleading with her eyes for somebody to save her with a pinpoint hostage extraction. Where's the A-Team when we need them?"

Another X user, @MilburnTerie points out that something is wrong with Censori, "Something is terribly wrong here. Bianca is either desperate for fame or she's being drugged and is Kanye's sex slave. I don't care what anybody says. A woman who constantly "dresses" like that needs an intervention."

One source said, "Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person - as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through - but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."

A nutritionist weighed in on Censori's skinny body and said that her "rapid weight loss isn't sustainable." The diet and lifestyle specialist, Rania Batayneh, told The Sun, "Recently, Bianca has been feeling confident in attire that showcases her newly slender figure. She appears to have had a sudden and noticeable weight loss, and we may wonder how she did this."

The nutritionist continued, "Observing body tone rather than just slimness can lead to speculation about the methods employed for weight loss. Bianca seems comfortable and confident in her body, but with this rapid weight loss, the chance of losing muscle exists. Maintaining weight loss in this manner is also unsustainable and unhealthy when you resort to any quick fix."

The guru also suggested that the sudden loss in body weight is also a result of extreme measures like injections, extreme diet, and lifestyle modifications. "Those who use Ozempic, for example, often exhibit a visibly altered appearance. This sometimes appears to be shrunken versions of themselves. These extreme measures can ultimately backfire."